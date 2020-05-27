Mountain Brook City Council roundup May 26

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Covid Creek Clean-up Mountain Brook City Hall.

The Mountain Brook City Council held its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 26.

Due to the social distancing necessitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Council once again met online via teleconference.

Members disposed of virtually its entire agenda on consent. The following are among the items they approved.

A resolution authorizing the city to take part in the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which begins Friday, July 17, and continues through Sunday, July 19.

A resolution accepting a proposal for roof consulting services at Emmet O’Neal Library submitted by Williamson & Associates of Atlanta.

A resolution authorizing the execution of an implementation agreement between the city and Board of Education to install synthetic turf at Fields 3 through 7 at the Athletic Complex.

A resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement between the city and Alabama Power Company to provide the city with license plate recognition services. Police Chief Ted Cook said the city will install 16 cameras at seven locations in the city.

An employee suggestion plan that will offer financial awards to city employees who make suggestions to improve city operations.

A resolution to proceed this summer with a drainage project on South Brookwood Road.Mark Simpson, the project manager at Schoel Engineering, said some badly deteriorating corrugated metal in a culvert under the roadway should be replaced with concrete.

A request by the owners of Golden Age Wines at 2828 Culver Road to temporarily use some public parking spaces in front of their establishment in the afternoon and evening to increase their seating capacity while they are required to keep inside tables at least 5 feet apart during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council also approved a plan — subject to some final changes by City Attorney Whit Colvin — that provides guidelines for the eventual reopening of City Hall and makes some changes to a recently announced plan to begin reopening the city’s parks.

The city began reopening its parks to the public May 13, following a vote at the May 11 Council meeting.

Look for updates to this post, including more information regarding the plan for reopening City Hall and the city parks and details regarding some of the other items listed above.