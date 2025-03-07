Mountain Brook City Council: See what's on the agenda for Monday night's meeting

× Expand File photo Mountain Brook City Hall in Crestline Village on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.

The Mountain Brook City Council is meeting on Monday, March 7, with a pre-meeting work session starting at 6:30 p.m. and the council meeting starting at seven.

Items on the agenda for discussion at the pre-meeting work session are:

Traffic/speed count on Richmar Drive and recommendations for traffic improvements.

Landscaping contract for new Fire Station # 2.

Discussion of Alabama House Bill 241, which, if passed, would prohibit municipalities from requiring the approval of a register architect or professional engineer for the construction of a family home less than three stories high.

Discussion of Alabama House Bill 161, which focuses on state building codes.

Discussion of Alabama Senate Bill 12, which would prohibit any state and local agency that issues licenses or permits from requiring a person seeking a license or permit to first obtain a license or permit from another agency.

Discussions of Alabama Senate Bill 29, which would require state and local agencies to approve any applications for licenses, permits or certificates within 45 days of receiving the application.

Items on the agenda for the council meeting are: