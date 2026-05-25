Mountain Brook City Council to discuss parking issues Tuesday

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The Mountain Brook City Council on Tuesday plans to discuss several issues related to parking in the city during its 6 p.m. work session.

Paul Dreher is scheduled to talk to the council about parking leases in English Village, and Richard Caudle, an engineer with Skipper Consultants will lead a discussion about parking at the Grand Bohemian hotel.

Caudle also will discuss a parking study related to Park Brook Road, according to the agenda.

The council also plans to discuss an application for a grant for sidewalk construction. The council is considering two potential sidewalk projects — one on Corinth Drive and one on Old Leeds Lane.

Other topics up for discussion include a proposed crosswalk on Montevallo Road at Cherry Street and whether dogs should be allowed on city athletic fields.

In addition to the work session at 6 p.m., the council has an action meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. The meetings are at Mountain Brook City Hall at 56 Church St. and are open to the public.