Mountain Brook City Council to hold special meeting to discuss rezoning for senior living facility

× Expand Photo courtesy of City of Mountain Brook The Mountain Brook City Council is hosting a special meeting on Aug. 6 to discuss rezoning a parcel of land.

The Mountain Brook City Council is holding a special meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the rezoning of a parcel of land at 2900 Cahaba Road from local business to a planned unit development (PUD) for a luxury senior living facility.

The topic was first brought up in a council meeting in Nov. 2023 when residents had concerns about the proposed development.

Concerns from the public mainly include traffic impact, visual aesthetics and storm water runoff/flooding, according to Dana Hazen, the city's director of planning, building and sustainability.

While Hazen said she recognized the concern over flooding, the city has a stormwater ordinance in place to help address the issue.

"It doesn't allow the rate of runoff to increase with development, nor does it allow the volume, so the amount of water that leaves the site can't increase," Hazen said. "This developer has to meet those regulations, period. It's not part of their rezoning request. They're not asking to be treated any different."

As for traffic, traffic studies on the project determined that there would be no negative impact. According to Hazen, the study actually showed that if the current office space at the location was used at full capacity, the impact on traffic would be much worse than what is being proposed for the senior living facility.

If the rezoning request is approved, the facility will feature 162 dwelling units, which the developer reduced from the originally planned 166 after hearing public concerns. They also pushed the building farther back from Cahaba Road and lowered it one story after citizens said the original building plan would ruin the ambiance of Mountain Brook Village.

Developers also added more brick features to the exterior in order to better match the village architecture. Of the 162 units, 98 of them will be for independent individuals, 32 will be assisted living and 32 will house those who need full-time care.

If the PUD is approved, developers will only be allowed to build the facility to the exact specifications in that proposal. Any changes would require them to repeat the approval process from the beginning.

For more information on the meeting and to see the agenda, visit https://bit.ly/3yocBHz.