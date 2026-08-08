Friends of Jemison Park group proposes trails at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

× Expand Map courtesy of city of Mountain Brook This map shows a proposed 1-mile perimeter trail proposed for Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Mountain Brook, Alabama, as well as potential future trails.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday plans to consider a contract with the Friends of Jemison Park nonprofit to allow the group to construct a 1-mile loop trail around the perimeter of Alabama Veterans Memorial Park.

The proposed trail, to be designed by Nimrod Long and Associates, would be 7 feet wide and made of finely crushed stone, city records show. The trail would start and end at the park’s existing asphalt parking lot.

The Friends of Jemison Park already has raised money for the project and plans to employ Landscape Services to build the trail, records show. The Alabama Veterans Memorial Board already has seen the plans and approves of the trail work, records show. The expected completion date is Sept. 30.

In other business Monday, the Mountain Brook City Council plans to consider whether to:

Accept a $30,000 grant from the Jefferson County Commission to help with cybersecurity associated with city technology devices

Accept a $10,000 grant from the Jefferson County Commission to update the city’s training facility for police officers, firefighters and the general public

The council’s action meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall. The council also has a 6:30 p.m. work session, at which it plans to discuss:

Hours that construction is allowed to take place in the city

Whether to allow vehicles to park on the west side of Corinth Drive from the curve to Kennesaw Drive

Whether to construct a sidewalk along Fair Oaks Drive on the west side of the exit from the dumpster to Kennesaw Drive

See the full council agenda and supporting documents here.