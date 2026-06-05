Mountain Brook City Council to meet Monday, June 8

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday, June 8, is scheduled to consider transit agreements with the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority for fiscal 2026 and 2027.

The proposed agreement calls for Mountain Brook to pay the transit authority $207,900 for services in fiscal 2026, which ends Sept. 30, and $218,295 for services in fiscal 2027, which begins Oct. 1 of this year.

The transit authority in turn would provide both fixed-route and microtransit services. City records show only a handful of fixed-route stops in Mountain Brook as part of the transit authority’s U.S. 280 Birmingham Express service, primarily stops near Brook Manor Drive, Mountain Brook Center and Whole Foods. The transit authority’s annual ridership in Mountain Brook is about 590 people, records show.

The microtransit service area, which involves pickup on demand much like other ride-share services, covers less than half of the city — the northwestern part of the city that is north of Jefferson County 64. The service hours are 4:25 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.

The full agreements can be seen in the City Council packet here.

The City Council also on Monday is scheduled to consider an ordinance that would restrict new tobacco and vape shops and new businesses that sell consumable hemp products to where they could only be located in community business districts. Existing shops that sell these products would be exempt from this new restriction.

Such businesses also would be restricted to operating between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tobacco and vape shops and consumable hemp retailer also would be restricted to fixed locations, meaning that selling from vehicles or by a person outside the retail shop would be prohibited. New shops also would be prohibited from locating within 500 feet of a public building, public or private school, day care center, nursery, preschool, park, playground, church or other place of worship and within 2,500 feet of any other tobacco, vape or consumable hemp shop.

The new ordinance would not apply to beverages sold in a grocery or liquor store or pharmaceutical hemp products sold in pharmacies.

The complete ordinance can be seen in the council packet here.

The council in its 6:15 work session on Monday also is scheduled to discuss:

A proposal to apply for a federal grant that would help the city hire six additional firefighters. If the city were to get the grant, the federal government would cover 75% of the cost of salaries and benefits for the first two years of employment and 35% of salaries and benefits for year three. The city then would cover all salaries and benefits in year four.

A potential project to upgrade the tennis restrooms at Mountain Brook High School with new exterior doors and interior fixtures (except the toilets and urinals), fresh paint for the ceiling and walls, and epoxy on the floors. The project is expected to cost about $22,000, and there is a proposed agreement for the city and the Mountain Brook Board of Education to split the cost.

Proposed agreements with Mountain Brook Baptist Church and Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church that would allow the O’Neal Library to conduct certain activities on the church campuses while the library is closed for renovations

A request for a sidewalk café at Cala Coffee at 2409 Montevallo Road

A potential appointment of Gerald Garner to the Mountain Brook Parks and Recreation Board

The council plans to have its action meeting at 7 p.m., and items discussed in the work session also could come up in the action meeting.