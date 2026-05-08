Mountain Brook council to discuss home occupation, self-storage rules

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday plans to discuss proposed new rules for home occupation licenses as well as a proposed zoning change that would allow self-storage facilities in office parks.

Self-storage facilities would be allowed on lots that are at least 450 feet away from any residential or recreational district as long as:

Individual storage units are accessible from the interior only

Access and loading facilities are located on the rear only

Individual storage units are not visible from any public street or from outside the building

The facility is climate controlled

There is no outdoor storage of any kind

Individual storage are located on upper floors

Any first-floor units are located in the rear 50% of building and are permitted only when combined with uses other than self-storage facility uses on the first floor of the front of the building

No self-storage facility is within 1,500 linear feet of any other self-storage facility in that office park zoning district

There are at least two parking spaces for every 100 storage units

The City Council also on Monday expects to discuss a sidewalk project on Corinth Drive in its work session and hear an update from Sain Associates on the Pine Ridge Road sidewalk project.

See the full agendas for Monday night’s work session at 6 p.m. and action meeting at 7 p.m.