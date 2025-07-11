Mountain Brook City Council: What's on the agenda for July 14

× Expand Illustration by Sarah Owens

Mountain Brook City Council will meet on Monday, certifying Graham Smith as the city's next Mayor and holding a public hearing regarding amendments to Articles I and XI of the City Code.

Smith ran unopposed for Mayor and will take office in November. Monday night's meeting will introduce a resolution electing her to the position without opposition.

Residents are also invited to attend and speak at the public hearing for an ordinance that would result in changes to the city code. If passed, the ordinance will amend Article I (Definitions) to include a definition for Free-Standing Emergency Rooms. Article XI (Office Park District) would also be amended to include the Free-Standing Emergency Rooms in permitted uses on lots that are at least 500 feet from any residential district.

To see the full agenda packet, visit mtnbrook.org/meetings.

To watch the meeting live at 7 p.m. Monday night, go to www.YouTube.com and search @cityofmountainbrook in the search bar. Click on the Mountain Brook logo and then click on “Live” to view the meeting.