Mountain Brook City Hall earns sensory inclusive certification

× Expand Image courtesy of the City of Mountain Brook

Mountain Brook City Hall proudly became a KultureCity Sensory Inclusive Certified Venue in February, expanding accessibility for residents and visitors with sensory sensitivities.

As part of the certification, City Hall offers sensory bags containing noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and weighted lap pads. Visitors can request the bags during their visit.

Families can also use the KultureCity app to access Social Stories, which help individuals prepare for a visit by previewing the building and what to expect before arriving.

KultureCity is a nonprofit organization that works with venues across the country to make public spaces more accessible for people with sensory needs, including those with autism, post-traumatic stress disorder, dementia, Parkinson's disease and other conditions. The certification process includes staff training and the implementation of sensory accommodations designed to create a more welcoming environment.

More than 3,000 locations have partnered with KultureCity to become Sensory Inclusive Certified Venues.