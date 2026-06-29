Mountain Brook city offices closed Friday, July 3, for Independence Day

× Expand Staff photo Mountain Brook City Hall in Mountain Brook, Alabama

The city of Mountain Brook’s government offices will be closed on Friday, July 3, in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.

This includes offices at Mountain Brook City Hall and the administrative offices of the Mountain Brook police and fire departments. Emergency services will still be available by calling 911. Other less emergent services may be available through the Police Department non-emergency line at 205-802-2414 or Fire Department non-emergency line at 205-870-5580.

The O’Neal Library already is closed for renovation, and the temporary library services at Mountain Brook City Hall will be unavailable on Friday, July 3, but will open again on Monday, July 6, at 9 am.

Mountain Brook school offices are closed on Fridays during the summer anyway.