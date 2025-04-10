Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation hosting annual Track Meet

× Expand Photo by Sam Chandler. The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation hosted its elementary track meet May 8, 2019 at MBHS.

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation will host their annual Track Meet next Monday and Tuesday.

The annual fundraising event, taking place at Mountain Brook High School, sees hundreds of elementary students in third through sixth grade compete while raising funds for the school system.

Last year, More than 700 elementary school students participated in the event and helped raise more than $80,000 for the Foundation.

Visit mbgives.org/get-involved for more information.