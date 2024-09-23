Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation presents largest ever annual grant

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow, middle, accepts a grant to the school system from the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation at a football game on Sept. 20, 2024.

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation’s Board of Directors approved the largest grant to Mountain Brook Schools in the foundation’s history last spring and the check was formally presented to the community at Friday night’s home football game versus Oxford in Spartan Stadium.

A grand total of $587,695 will be given to the school system from the foundation.

“The foundation is a key contributor to the success of our school district,” Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow said. “This year’s record-breaking contribution will continue to pave the way for our students and staff to succeed at even higher levels. I want to thank the foundation, parents and community members who contributed and their board of directors for the generous support of our purpose.”

Allotments for the 2024 approved grant are as follows:

Library enhancements: $12,000

Professional Learning: $242,000

Technology: $263,736

An additional $69,959 will be allocated to secondary math classrooms as a part of the Bullock Designated fund.

“We are very pleased with this year’s grant and thankful to our donors for their support of the schools,” Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation Executive Director Rachel Weingartner said.

Initiatives taken by the school system thanks to the grant are including but not limited to the district’s new website, elementary math coaches, Prism Virtual Reality and many more innovative programs and educational solutions.

The mission of the Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation is to mobilize community support and resources for the academic enhancement of the school system. Funds raised become part of a permanent endowment.