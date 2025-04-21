Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation raises $87,000 with Elementary Track Meet

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Schools The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation hosted their annual Elementary Track Meet on April 14-15, 2025.

The Mountain Brook City Schools Foundation raised $87,000 with their annual Elementary Track Meet last week.

The annual fundraising event took place at Mountain Brook High School, bringing together 785 3-6th grade students to compete while raising funds for the school system.

Last year, more than 700 elementary school students participated in the event and helped raise more than $80,000 for the Foundation. The Foundation, established in 1992, was created due to concern over the lack of state funding for public education. As a call to action, community leaders created an Endowment Fund to ensure the long-term protection of the city’s school system, and they have awarded more than $10 million in annual grants to Mountain Brook Schools since their inception.

Visit mbgives.org/get-involved for more information.