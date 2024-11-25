Mountain Brook Schools score all A's in state report card

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook Schools Board of Education on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Mountain Brook Schools earned all A's in the Alabama Department of Education's report card for the 2023-24 school year.

The school system scored a 98 overall, staying in line with 2022-23 score. They also scored well in all three of the federal accountability indicators, earning a 100 in academic achievement and academic growth and a 97.26 graduation rate. Last year, MBS scored 100 in academic achievement and academic growth and a 97.53 graduation rate.

Each school also earned its own grade, with Brookwood Forest Elementary, Cherokee Bend Elementary, Crestline Elementary all scoring a 100 and Mountain Brook Elementary earning a 99. Mountain Brook Junior Hight and Mountain Brook High School also scored a 97.

Cherokee Bend, Crestline and MBE improved one point form last year, and MBJH and MBHS both dropped one point from last year's score of 98.

To view the full report card for the district and each school, visit https://reportcard.alsde.edu/SelectSchool.aspx