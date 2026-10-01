Mountain Brook Community Night Out brings family fun to Municipal Complex

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

Mountain Brook will host Community Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 6, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Mountain Brook Municipal Complex.

The free family event will feature a variety of activities and displays from city departments and other organizations. Attractions will include an SRO dunking booth, SWAT and drone displays, an Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries boat and Public Works trucks.

Children's activities will include bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and a pumpkin patch presented by Oak Street Garden Shop. Lawn games and free food will also be available.

The evening will offer residents an opportunity to spend time with local first responders and learn more about their work in a casual community setting. Organizers are also teasing the return of the Grinch, with attendees invited to find out whether the character is still in jail.

The event will also mark one of the final opportunities to try Fire Chief Mullins' baked beans before his retirement.

Admission is free, and families are invited to attend.