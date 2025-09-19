Mountain Brook City Council to consider budget, sales tax and vapor product regulations Sept. 22

× Expand city council agenda

The Mountain Brook City Council will take up the city’s 2026 budget, potential changes to sales tax and new rules on consumable vapor products at its Sept. 22 meeting.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall, 56 Church Street. A live stream will be available on the city’s YouTube page.

Among the major items on the agenda:

Fiscal year 2025-26 budget: Council members will consider adoption of the city’s budget for the year beginning Oct. 1, 2025 and ending Sept. 30, 2026.

Employee pay and benefits: A resolution calls for a 2.5% salary schedule increase for all classified, unclassified and part-time employees. Another resolution covers cost-sharing of medical and dental insurance premiums under the Local Government Health Insurance Plan.

Sales and use tax: The council will hold a first reading of an ordinance to amend Chapter 26 of the city code to increase the sales and use tax rate.

Vapor product regulation: Council will consider an ordinance to regulate the sale and distribution of consumable vapor products and establish a license tax.

Traffic safety near schools: A public hearing is scheduled on an ordinance prohibiting left turns from Wilderness Road onto Fair Oaks Drive during weekday school dismissal between 2:30 and 3:15 p.m.

Land use updates: Public hearings are planned for amendments to general zoning regulations and provisions, and for updates to home occupation rules in Article XXIII of the city code.

Other items include acceptance of a proposal for land surveying services on Old Leeds Road, an agreement with Jefferson County for contingency funding tied to the Electronic Collection Event at the Birmingham Zoo, and appointments to the O’Neal Library Board and Board of Zoning Adjustment.

In addition, the Friends of Jemison Park are requesting city support for new stepping stones across Watkins Branch and reimbursement for completed landscaping work.

The council will also proclaim October as Down Syndrome Acceptance Month.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

Complete agenda packets, including resolutions, ordinances and supporting documents, are available at mtnbrook.org.