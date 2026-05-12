Mountain Brook council considers 2 streets for sidewalk projects

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The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday asked that a second grant application be prepared as it considers two streets for potential sidewalk installation.

Nathan Currie of Sain Associates updated the council during its pre-council meeting Monday that an application had been prepared for a federal transportation alternatives grant for a sidewalk on Corinth Drive. Council members noted requests from residents of Old Leeds Lane for sidewalks and asked that an application for that street be prepared as well.

“We haven't voted for either one yet,” Council President Billy Pritchard said. “We'll look at them and then make a decision.”

That decision could come as soon as the next regular council meeting on May 26.

“There's a section of Old Leeds Lane that would be comparable in cost to what is proposed (for Corinth Drive),” Pritchard said. “The grant (is) a million dollar kind of number. You find a project that fits within that target number. There's some that are a lot more than that. Pine Ridge Road would be a lot more than that. That never would have ever qualified.”

Currie gave an update on the possible Pine Ridge Road sidewalk, for which right of way is being acquired.

The council tabled agenda items related to a previously discussed home occupation ordinance. The panel, which was missing two members, kept in place a moratorium on such businesses with a 60-day extension to May 22.

“This is an important issue,” Pritchard said. “We will give plenty of notice. We want to have five people (council members) present to vote.”

Lydia Wallace served as the Sarah C. Marsh Mayor for a Day. The Brookwood Forest sixth grader helped Graham Smith in presenting proclamations for Police Week and Jewish American Heritage Month.

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Lydia Wallace serves as the Sarah C. Marsh Mayor for a Day at the Mountain Brook City Council meeting in Mountain Brook, Alabama, on Monday, May 11, 2026.

In other action, the council:

Authorized the sale or disposal of certain surplus property

Awarded a bid for janitorial services at City Hall

Amended Article XI of the City Code to allow a self-storage facility at 10 Office Park

The council has scheduled a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. on May 18 that is to be followed by a work session.

The next regular meeting of the council was set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, due to the regular council meeting date being on Memorial Day.