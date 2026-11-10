Mountain Brook council OKs revised Hollywood Gateway townhome plan

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Margi Ingram of Ingram & Associates, which is developing the Hollywood Gateway project along Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook, Alabama.

Margi Ingram released a deep sigh in the foyer of Mountain Brook City Hall Monday night after changes for her residential development project were approved, allowing work at the former Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property to continue.

“We're ready to go with 10 townhomes now,” said Ingram, president of Ingram and Associates, which is developing the Hollywood Gateway project on the 3.84-acre site. “This is just the process you have to go through. They [City Council members) want to make sure that everybody's happy with it. We're very happy to be moving forward now.”

Council President Billy Pritchard explained the amended zoning plan.

“Essentially, the change is the townhouses that will be on Montevallo Road will have entrance and exit from Montevallo Road,” he said. “There'll be a barrier, a permanent barrier, for [preventing] them to access the alley along the side of where the service station is.”

Construction on 13 detached single-family homes behind the townhome area already has begun.

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Mountain Brook A revised site plan for the proposed Hollywood Gateway development separates access between the 10 townhomes along Montevallo Road and the 13 detached single-family homes behind them.

In other action Monday night, the council:

Accepted the proposal from Sain Associates for the design of sidewalk improvements along Old Leeds Lane

Approved getting a topographic survey by Sain Associates for the Public Works locker room site.

Approved an agreement with Jefferson County regarding debris removal and monitoring services

Accepted the dedication of certain private streets within Lane Parke

Executed a contract and a cost sharing agreement with the Mountain Brook Board of Education for the replacement of the irrigation system at Brookwood Forest Elementary

Gave the city manager a 5% merit increase, bringing his salary to $244,800

Formally set parking time limits of two hours in Lane Parke

The next regular meeting of the Mountain Brook City Council is 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.