Mountain Brook council passes new home occupation ordinance

× Expand Photo by Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Chrissie Goldman, at right, attends a Mountain Brook City Council meeting during which the council passed new regulations for people who conduct businesses out of their homes on Monday, July 13, 2026. Beside her is Assistant City Manager and Finance Director jennifer Cornett.

Chrissie Goldman couldn’t leave Monday’s Mountain Brook City Council meeting without expressing gratitude to the men and women on the dais.

After four years of study, discussion and debate, the council on Monday night amended the city ordinance that sets a framework for home-based businesses in the city.

Goldman’s parents, who live at 205 Nash Circle, have been beset with frequent knocks at their door by people looking for a neighboring residence that was operating as a health clinic.

“You should have an expectation that when you come home, your home is your home, and that a business is a business,” Goldman said. “If it (that business) is going to impact your life in your home, then perhaps (there should be) a better place for that business to operate.”

City Manager Steve Boone said that applications for home-based business licenses previously were reviewed administratively by city staff.

The new ordinance still allows for some home-based businesses to be approved administratively, but “if you don't qualify for an administrative approval, you have to go before the Planning Commission for an application process and approval,” he said.

Applicants going before the Planning Commission must provide a certified list of adjoining neighbors so that those neighbors can be notified of the hearing and have an opportunity to participate in the hearing, Boone said.

Instructors with no more than two clients at a time or businesses who don’t have in-home clients can be approved administratively. Medical, retail and animal boarding businesses are prohibited.

Businesses approved by the Planning Commission must return for a follow-up hearing a year later to be able to continue to operate, and complaints can prompt an interim review that could yield the license being revoked.

Goldman said she feels better about the changes the City Council made.

“I want to thank y'all because it was such a big thing in my life last year,” she said. “I really appreciate the hard work that all of y'all have done to evaluate and revise it. I just wanted to say thank you. It really was a hard thing for us, and I just appreciate all your hard work.”

Four council members voted for the amended ordinance; Lloyd Shelton, an accountant, abstained to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

The new ordinance takes effect Aug. 20, but residents operating home businesses have a one-year grace period to make required changes to their operations.

In other action, the council: