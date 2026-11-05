Mountain Brook council to take up Hollywood Gateway development again

× Expand Site plan courtesy of city of Mountain Brook A revised site plan for the proposed Hollywood Gateway development separates access between the 10 townhomes along Montevallo Road and the 13 detached single-family homes behind them.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday plans to consider a revised plan for the Hollywood Gateway development, a design contract for new sidewalks on Old Leeds Lane and a raise for City Manager Steve Boone.

The council is set to vote on an ordinance amending the planned unit development zoning at 2305 Montevallo Road, near the Hollywood Boulevard bridge over U.S. 280. The change would swap a 26-unit condominium building approved in 2023 for a row of townhomes, bringing the project to 10 townhomes fronting Montevallo Road and 13 detached single-family homes on the interior of the 3.84-acre site.

The council held a public hearing on the request Oct. 12 and asked the developer, 2305 Montevallo Partners, to revise the circulation plan with a permanent, curbed landscape planter separating the townhome access from the single-family access. The Planning Commission recommended approval in September with conditions on parking along Montevallo Road and limiting vehicle access to the single-family homes from Chester Road, where residents have raised concerns about traffic and overflow parking.

The council also plans to consider a $159,255 contract with Sain Associates to design roughly 2,100 feet of new sidewalk along the north side of Old Leeds Lane between Stone River Road and Wilderness Road. The design calls for narrowing the road to two 11-foot lanes with curb and gutter to fit a 5-foot sidewalk and limit impacts on steep terrain and neighboring properties.

The city has applied for a Transportation Alternatives Program grant that would cover 80% of construction, which Sain estimates will exceed $500,000. The city would pay the full design cost up front. The grant awards are expected to be made in November.

Boone, who was appointed city manager effective Dec. 1, 2025, is up for a merit increase that would raise his annual salary from $233,188.80 to $244,848.24 effective Nov. 17. The ordinance cites his completion of one year in the role.

In other business, the council plans to consider:

Accepting the dedication of portions of Rele Street, Park Lane Court South and Jemison Lane in Lane Parke as public streets. The streets are currently owned by the Lane Parke at Mountain Brook Village Association.

A $41,000 contract with Land, Light and Water to replace the irrigation system on the fields at Brookwood Forest Elementary School, with the Mountain Brook Board of Education sharing half the cost. The existing hydraulic system breaks down often and parts are hard to find, according to the city. Work could begin after fall soccer ends, likely around Nov. 19.

A $6,500 topographic survey by Sain Associates for the Public Works locker room site at 3559 East St. The city has budgeted $890,000 for the locker room project.

A memorandum of understanding with the Jefferson County Commission for debris removal and monitoring services. The agreement, which the city has renewed every three years in the past, would only be activated in the event of a federally declared disaster.

Mayor Graham Smith also plans to present proclamations for Epilepsy Awareness Month and American Indian Heritage Month. The council plans to go into executive session after the regular meeting.

Monday's meeting is set for 7 p.m. at Mountain Brook City Hall. See the complete agenda and supporting documents.