Mountain Brook Council to pursue plans for Village Circle

The Mountain Brook City Council, at its regular meeting for Monday, Aug. 24, passed a resolution approving the city’s participation in a study of design and landscape options for Village Circle in Mountain Brook Village.

The Council unanimously authorized the execution of some professional service agreements with Olin Studio, Landau Design + Technology and local firm Nimrod Long & Associates for modifications of the traffic islands located in the Circle.

The costs for the city would be $16,500 for the Olin Studio design fee plus the cost of combining the two traffic islands, according to the agenda item.

However, the city is not obligated to pay the Olin fee until Sim Johnson, chair of the Board of Landscape Design, is able to raise additional private monies of about $55,000 to pay for the rest of the design fees on the project.

The contracts are still being reviewed by City Attorney Whit Colvin, but officials said the passage of the resolution would show the city’s commitment to the project.

The plan was presented to the Council on August 10, when members and Mayor Stewart Welch verbally expressed support for the project.

Johnson has since been fundraising and asks that prospective donors or others interested in the project contact him at simeonjohnson@msn.com.

Other items: