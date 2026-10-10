Mountain Brook council to take up revised Hollywood Gateway plan

× Expand Sketch courtesy of city of Mountain Brook This is a sketch of what the proposed Hollywood Gateway redevelopment plan would look like along Montevallo Road, looking east toward Mountain Brook Village. The plan includes 10 townhomes along Montevallo Road and 13 single-family homes behind the townhomes.

The Mountain Brook City Council on Monday, Oct. 12, will take up a request to swap the condominium building at the Hollywood Gateway development on Montevallo Road for a row of townhomes.

The council approved the Hollywood Gateway planned unit development in June 2023 on the former Shades Valley Presbyterian Church property at 2305 Montevallo Road. That plan called for 13 detached single-family homes, three townhomes and a 26-unit stacked flats building fronting Montevallo Road.

The revised plan replaces the stacked flats building with seven townhomes, for a total of 10 along Montevallo Road. The 13 single-family homes are unchanged and already under construction. The change cuts 19 units from the original approval, and the townhomes would be two stories over basement parking instead of three.

The Planning Commission recommended approval on Sept. 8 with two conditions: maximize parking along Montevallo Road, with a preference for angled spaces, and control vehicle access from the townhomes into the single-family portion of the site.

The developer has said the planned Hollywood Boulevard bridge project, which widens Montevallo Road to three lanes, will dictate what parking is possible. The plan shows a rolling gate at the west alley to control access. If the city cannot approve a gate there, the townhomes would have access only to Montevallo Road.

A Skipper Consulting traffic study found the revised project requires no roadway improvements. The Village Design Review Committee recommended approval on Sept. 16. The amended development plan also pushes the completion deadline from May 2029 to July 2031.

Also on Monday’s City Council agenda:

A proposed three-way stop at Round Forest Drive and Round Forest Circle, requested by residents after a traffic study. City staff found there was not enough justification for closing Round Forest Drive, which residents had also raised, and additional speed data is being collected.

A proposal for a parking study in Mountain Brook Village

Reappointment of LaVonda Keel to a second four-year term on the O’Neal Library Board

A bid award for the city’s street cut repair project

Agreements with Prescott House, the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, JBS Mental Health Authority, the Birmingham Botanical Society, All In Mountain Brook and the Birmingham Zoo

The council’s work session begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 56 Church St., followed by the action meeting at 7 p.m.