Mountain Brook couple named 2022 Birmingham Heart Ball honorees

× Expand Photo courtesy American Heart Association. Dr. John T. (Tom) Eagan Jr. and his wife, Kendall Eagan, will serve as honorees at the 2022 Birmingham Heart Ball and help use the event to raise funds for the American Heart Association.

Alabama is afflicted with a high premature death rate and a high prevalence of multiple chronic conditions and cigarette smoking, according to americashealthrankings.org, citing data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

“Unfortunately, heart disease and stroke are all too common here in our state,” Dr. John T. (Tom) Eagan Jr. said in a recent American Heart Association news release.

And Eagan, a board-certified cardiologist with Cardiovascular Associates and Mountain Brook resident, said he’s “seen firsthand the devastating impact these conditions can have on people’s lives.”

Now, the AHA has named Eagan and his wife, Kendall Eagan, as the honorees for the 2022 Birmingham Heart Ball, set for Saturday, March 12.

At press time, the time and location of the Ball were not yet announced, according to the event website.

The Eagans will lead the effort to use the event to raise money to help support the AHA, which seeks to increase heart and brain health.

The couple is proud to be working with the AHA to help build “a healthier community for all,” Eagan said.

A Birmingham native, Eagan received his medical degree from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and completed his internal medicine residency at UAB and a cardiovascular disease fellowship at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He has conducted research and published numerous articles.

Kendall Eagan is a CPA and works for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

She has served on several boards and is actively involved with such local organizations as the Robert E. Reed Foundation, Linly Heflin, King’s Home, the Coastal Conservation Association of Alabama, the Junior League of Birmingham and the upcoming World Games.

For more information about the event, go to birminghamheartball.heart.org.