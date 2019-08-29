Mountain Brook Driving Club unites car lovers

× Expand Photos by Erin Nelson. Vehicles owned by members of the Mountain Brook Driving Club line the driveway at the home of Frank Barefield in the Liberty Park community of Vestavia Hills.

The Mountain Brook Driving Club is the place to be for local car enthusiasts. Members are joined together by the common love of driving and appreciation of cars.

“We are a group of people who get together with the common interest of cars, new and old,” said Alan Thacker, the club’s vice president of events. “We discuss new cars coming out or problems with a car.”

Most members of the club live in Mountain Brook, but city residency is not required to join. Thacker, for example, resides in Pelham, and many others live across the Birmingham metro area.

“We do our own drives, maybe take a scenic route for a function or event,” Thacker said. “We enjoy driving and the pleasure of driving sport and classic cars.”

The club meets every so often when the urge to get together and drive arises.

According to Malcolm Morrow, one of the club’s founders, it has come a long way since its inception.

“The club started about 15 years ago, and there were about 12 members in the beginning,” Morrow said. “We were first some guys with cars hanging out at a Christmas party one year, expanded to a few rallies, and then about four or five events a year.”

Tom Fisher, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, and owner of Recycle USA, has been a member of the club for several years now. He owns a 2006 Ford GT40, which was displayed prominently at a recent driving club social event.

“I have been interested in cars my whole life,” Fisher said. “We hang out all the time and we’re all good friends.”

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. A 2006 Ford Mustang GT40, owned by Tom Fisher, is at the home of Frank Barefield in the Liberty Park community of Vestavia Hills.

There are now more than 60 members in the Mountain Brook Driving Club, including Frank Barefield. He joined about two years ago when a friend brought him to an event.

“There are several different car clubs in town. Several of my friends were in the Mountain Brook Driving Club, and that’s how I got here,” Barefield said. “Somebody brings you to the club, and then the members vote if you should be brought into the club.”

The club provides a great opportunity for car enthusiasts to meet, learn more about other vehicles and show off their own collections. Barefield said he has met many new people through the organization.

“You meet lots of people you would never run into, lots of unusual people I would never meet,” Barefield said.

Barefield owns 13 cars, some of which are rare in the U.S. He has a garage in his house that looks like a museum, with cars parked one by one along the edge and placards with information about each vehicle. One of his most prized cars is a 2003 Ferrari Enzo. This car is one of only 399 made of that model and is valued at over $3 million.

“I don’t drive the Enzo too much,” Barefield said. “It’s expensive and only 70 came to the states.”

Barefield’s collection also includes a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 Superveloce Roadster, which is one of only 500 worldwide. That car is valued at over $600,000.

“Ever since I was a kid, I just liked cars,” Barefield said. “I don’t have any other explanation of why people are drawn to them.”

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Morgan Goldfarb and his grandson, Daniel Goldfarb, 16, look at Frank Barefield’s 2003 Ferrari Enzo, one of 399 ever made.

The collections of cars owned by members of the club is astounding. One member owns a car that he said was previously Nick Saban’s. Another member said he purchased a car driven by Tom Cruise in the movie, “The Firm.”

“[A] collection of cars in Birmingham is very unique,” Thacker said. “You won’t see this anywhere else in Alabama.”

As the club continues to grow, members hope to add more events and share their love of cars with others.

“It is about fun and about the love of sports and classic cars,” Thacker said.