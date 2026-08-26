Mountain Brook earns Arbor Day Foundation Growth Award

× Expand Image courtesy of city of Mountain Brook

The City of Mountain Brook has received the Arbor Day Foundation's 2025 Growth Award, recognizing the city's continued work to support its urban forest and tree canopy.

The recognition accompanies another milestone for Mountain Brook: 30 consecutive years as a Tree City USA community. The city also has received a Growth Award for 22 consecutive years.

The Arbor Day Foundation's Growth Award recognizes communities that go beyond the requirements of the Tree City USA program by demonstrating higher levels of tree care and community engagement.

Mountain Brook's efforts have included planning and caring for trees, measuring its urban forest and developing a community framework to support the city's tree canopy.