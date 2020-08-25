Garner unseats Black on Mountain Brook City Council

× Expand Photos courtesy of the candidates. Challenger Gerald A. Garner (R) won a seat on the Mountain Brook City Council in the municipal election Aug. 25 by defeating incumbent Philip Black (L) by a narrow margin, according to unofficial results.

Challenger Gerald A. Garner won a seat on the Mountain Brook City Council for Place No. 2 in the municipal election tonight by defeating incumbent Philip Black by a narrow margin, according to unofficial results.

Garner, a member of the Mountain Brook Board of Zoning Adjustment and former long-time member of the Park and Recreation Board, had a total of 1,619 votes.

Black, a former member of the B.Z.A. and the Planning Commission who was elected to the Council in 2016, had 1,566 votes.

Results will be certified September 1, once provisional ballots, if any, have been considered pursuant to Alabama law, according to the city website.

This was the only race contested in the city. Mayor Stewart Welch III and City Council President Virginia Smith were unopposed.

“Of course I'm disappointed, but I’m more disappointed not in coming up short in the numbers but for all the people who worked so hard throughout the race to carry a positive message ... about what we have been doing and what we hope to do for the city,” Black said, when asked for initial reaction to the loss.

“The people have spoken, as they always say,” Black said.

The candidates appeared in a live streamed candidate forum sponsored by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce on August 20.

To see the complete unofficial tallies from the different polling places in the city, go to mtnbrook.org.

