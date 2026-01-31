Mountain Brook events guide: February 2026

× Expand Submitted Terrior Tuesdays: Wine & Dessert

Terroir Tuesdays: Wine & Dessert

Where: Golden Age Wine, 2828 Culver Road

When: Tuesday, Feb. 3, 6-8 p.m.

Cost: $66

Details: Golden Age Wine hosts its bi-monthly Terroir Tuesday tasting in the Champagne Room, featuring a wine and dessert pairing experience. Ticket includes aperitif, guided tasting, light fare and wine discount. Space is limited.

Web: goldenagewine.com/pages/privatetastings

Silver Spartans

Silver Spartans: Staying in Charge

Where: Junior League of Birmingham, 2212 20th Ave. S.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 10-11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Details: ALL IN Mountain Brook’s Silver Spartans program offers senior residents guidance on safety, health, technology and community resources. This session is hosted in partnership with the Junior League of Birmingham.

Web: allinmountainbrook.org/silverspartans

Treasures in the Dark

Treasures in the Dark

Where: Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church, 3736 Montrose Road

When: Thursday, Feb. 19, 5:30-7 p.m.

Cost: $32

Details: Saint Luke’s invites women to an evening of fellowship and encouragement with author and speaker Katherine Wolf. The program explores themes of growth, hope and faith during difficult times.

Web: eventbrite.com/e/treasures-in-the-dark-tickets-1980576700226

Zoo Run 2026

Zoo Run – Cardio for the Coast

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 21, 7-10 a.m.

Cost: $35 for runners; $15 for spectators

Details: This 3K fun run at the Birmingham Zoo supports the Alabama Coastal Foundation. Registration includes access to the zoo, afterparty, themed games and post-race drinks. A spectator option includes early zoo admission and access to the afterparty. Registration closes at 6:30 a.m. on race day.

Web: birminghamzoo.com/events

BBG Annual Camellia Show

BBG Annual Camellia Show

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens auditorium, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Saturday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The Birmingham Camellia Society hosts its annual show featuring blooms on display and a Best in Show prize. Visitors may bring camellia blooms for display. Members will assist with plant identification. Open to the public.

Web: bbgardens.org/event/annual-camellia-show-2026

O'NEAL LIBRARY

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab, 2-5 p.m.

Tuesdays: Library Out Loud Story Adventure, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Tuesdays: Patty Cake Storytime, 9:30-9:50 a.m. & 10:30-10:50 a.m.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales, 9:30-9:50 a.m. & 10:30-10:50 a.m.

Wednesdays: Movers & Makers, 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Thursdays: All Together Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. & 10:30-11 a.m.

Thursdays: SNaP, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Feb. 2: Alabama Symphony Ticket Voucher Registration

Feb. 2: Teen Advisory Board, 4:30-6 p.m.

Feb. 3: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

Feb. 3: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 3: Family Night, 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Feb. 4: Beginner Sewing Class, 4-5 p.m.

Feb. 5: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m.

Feb. 9: Great Short Stories Book Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10: Bookies Book Club, 10-11:30 a.m.

Feb. 12: Hot Off the Press Book Club, grades 4-6, 6-7 p.m.

Feb. 13: Sensory Play, Explore, and More, 9:30, 10:30 & 11:15 a.m.

Feb. 14: Crafterday Meetup, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Feb. 16: Illustrator Art Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Feb. 19: Friends of the Library Book Sale Preview Party

Feb. 20-22: Friends of the Library Book Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday

Feb. 24: Books & Beyond Book Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

OFFICIAL

Jan. 6: Committee meetings. 5 p.m. City Hall.