Mountain Brook events guide: March 2026

BRUNCH WITH THE BACHELORS

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road

When: Saturday, March 7, 9:30 a.m. to noon

Cost: Members $320 per table up to four guests; non-members $360 per table up to four guests; additional guests $80 members, $90 non-members. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Details: Enjoy a brunch buffet with a waffle bar before going behind the scenes at the Birmingham Zoo for a tour of the elephant barn and a training session with animal care professionals in the BOMA yard. This event is for guests ages 5 and older. Closed-toed shoes are required. The event will be held rain or shine.

SHE’S IN BUSINESS AT CRESTLINE CORNERS

Where: The Bottle Shop, 81 Church St., Suite 102

When: Thursday, March 12, 5-7 p.m.

Cost: $20; chamber members only

Details: She’s in Business at Crestline Corners is a networking evening designed to allow chamber members to sip, stroll and celebrate women in business in the heart of Crestline Village. Guests will enjoy curated wine tastings in participating shops, light bites and opportunities to connect. Attendees can collect stamps throughout the evening for a chance to win more than $2,500 in prizes while supporting local Mountain Brook businesses.

KIWANIS CLUB OF HOMEWOOD-MOUNTAIN BROOK PANCAKE BREAKFAST

Where: Homewood Public Library, 1721 Oxmoor Road

When: Saturday, March 14, 7-11 a.m.

Cost: $8; children 5 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door.

Details: The Kiwanis Club of Homewood-Mountain Brook is hosting its annual pancake breakfast to raise funds for organizations that support children in the community. The event will include all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverages, as well as activities for kids. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other area organizations focused on serving children.

OFFICIAL LUCKY’S ST. PATRICK’S DAY BAR CRAWL – BHM

Where: Dread River Distilling Company, 2400 7th Ave. S., Birmingham

When: Saturday, March 14, 4 p.m. to midnight

Cost: From $24.05, tickets required

Contact: crawlwith.us/birmingham/stpattys, facebook.com/events/794938300379152

Details: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening bar crawl featuring drink specials and themed giveaways. Check-in will be held from 4-6 p.m., with crawl locations open from 4-10 p.m., followed by a mid party and after party. Tickets include select drinks or shots, a stadium cup and access to exclusive specials.

A NIGHT AT THE OSCARS: AN EVENING IN CASABLANCA

Where: The Country Club of Birmingham, 3325 Country Club Road,

Cost: From $225 for individual tickets

Register: mitchellsplace.ejoinme.org/2026

Details: Medical Properties Trust presents A Night at the Oscars: An Evening in Casablanca to benefit Mitchell’s Place, which offers services for children with autism and other developmental disabilities. Guests will enjoy dancing and live music from Rock Candy Band, followed by a gourmet plated dinner, a program, a silent auction and a live auction.

CHERRY BLOSSOM FESTIVAL

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road, Lawler Gate

When: Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Join the Japan-America Society of Alabama and the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens in celebrating the 19th annual Cherry Blossom Festival. This family-friendly event will feature cultural exhibits and activities for all ages. Explore Japanese culture through activities, food, music and martial arts demonstrations. Parking is limited. Carpool or ridesharing is encouraged. A shuttle will be provided from the Mountain Brook Office Park to the Lawler Gate.

COMMUNITY EASTER EGG ROLL

Where: Grassy field across from the O’Neal Library, 50 Oak St.

When: Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Details: The Mountain Brook Chamber will host its annual community Easter Egg Roll on the grassy field across from the O’Neal Library. This longtime Mountain Brook tradition draws families from across the area, with children bringing baskets to collect eggs and enjoy the festivities. Attendees can also have their picture taken with the Easter Bunny, making it a festive spring morning for the whole family.

O’NEAL LIBRARY

ADULTS

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab, 2-5 p.m.

Mondays: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m. to noon

TEENS

March 6: Game On, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

March 11: Crafternoon, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

March 17: DIY Yums, 4-5 p.m.

KIDS

Tuesdays: Patty Cake Storytime, 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m.

Wednesdays: Movers and Makers, 1:30-2:15 p.m.

Thursdays: All Together Storytime, 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m.

Thursdays: SNaP, 3:30-4:30 p.m.