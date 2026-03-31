Mountain Brook events guide: April 2026

× Expand Submitted Crafternoon in Makerspace with Mike Chariot

CRAFTERNOON IN MAKERSPACE

Where: O'Neal Library Makerspace, 50 Oak St.

When: Wednesday, April 1, 4-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The O'Neal Library will host a Crafternoon in the Makerspace featuring marble sculpture with local artist Michael Chiarito. Participants will learn the basics of marble carving, including tools and techniques used by sculptors. The hands-on program invites teens in grades 7-12 and adults to work together while learning from a professional artist. Each participant will create and take home a small marble piece. Registration is required. To register, visit oneallibrary.org.

Expand Submitted BTC Statue to Statue 15K

BTC STATUE TO STATUE 15K

Where: Vulcan Park to Crestline Village

When: Saturday, April 4, 8 a.m.

Cost: $60

Details: The Birmingham Track Club will host the 34th annual Ellis Porch Statue to Statue 15K, often called the “South's Toughest 15K.” The race will begin near Vulcan Park and will finish near the Statue of Liberty replica in Mountain Brook's Crestline Village. Runners will travel a challenging course that features rolling terrain, steep hills and a fast downhill finish. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/StatuetoStatue15K.

Expand Staff Drum Circle with Get Rhythm at O'Neal Library

DRUM CIRCLE WITH GET RHYTHM

Where: O'Neal Library, 50 Oak St.

When: Tuesday, April 14, 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Families are invited to the O'Neal Library for a community drum circle led by Get Rhythm Music. Participants of all ages can join the interactive program and explore rhythm together in a lively group setting. A light dinner will be served beginning at 5:15 p.m., followed by the drum circle at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place on the library lawn, weather permitting. For more information, visit oneallibrary.org.

Expand Submitted Serving Hope Pickleball Tournament

SERVING HOPE PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

Where: City Walk Pickleball Courts, 919 24th St. N.

When: Saturday, April 18; times to be determined when registration closes

Cost: $35

Details: The Jimmie Hale Mission Young Professionals Board will host its 2026 Serving Hope Pickleball Tournament at the City Walk pickleball courts. Proceeds from the tournament will support the Mission's efforts to build a new Emergency Plus Shelter providing year-round care, resources and refuge. Registration closes April 12. Visit jimmiehalemission.com/pickleball or email lexie@jimmiehalemission.com.

Expand Submitted Nature Trivia Night at BBG

NATURE TRIVIA NIGHT

Where: Rushton Garden, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Thursday, April 23, 7-9 p.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Details: Naturalist Henry Hershey hosts Nature Trivia Night, inviting participants to test their knowledge of wildlife, plants and natural science. Guests will learn fun facts, such as how blue jay feathers appear blue through light scattering and Alabama's unique diversity of pitcher plants. The evening includes trivia, complimentary drinks and prizes for top teams. To register, visit bbgardens.org/event/nature-trivia-night-3.

Expand Submitted Canterbury presents Puccini's "Gloria Mass"

CANTERBURY PRESENTS PUCCINI'S "GLORIA MASS"

Where: Canterbury United Methodist Church, 350 Overbrook Road

When: Sunday, April 26, 4:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: The Choir of Canterbury United Methodist Church will present Giacomo Puccini's "Missa di Gloria" during a special performance conducted by Lester Seigel. The program features choir, orchestra and soloists Kathleen Buccleugh, soprano, Steven Wallace, tenor, and Daniel Seigel, baritone. The performance is sponsored by friends of Philip Jackson in his honor and the Wayne Killion Endowment supporting choir activities.

O'NEAL LIBRARY

April 2: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m. Join Miriam Calleja for 90 minutes of writing prompts designed to inspire creativity.

April 6: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m. to noon.

April 7: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m. This gentle class focuses on stretching, balance and relaxation. Participants should bring a yoga mat if available.

April 7: Beginner American Sign Language class, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Zoom.

April 7: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30-7 p.m. Enjoy an evening session filled with creative prompts, writing time and supportive discussion with fellow writers.

April 11: Crafterday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own craft project and work alongside others.

April 11: Medicare Made Clear presentation, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

April 13: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m. to noon. Gather with other Mahjong players for a friendly game and conversation.

April 13: Great Short Stories discussion group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Participants read and discuss notable works of short fiction together.

April 14: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

April 14: The Bookies book group discusses "Wild Dark Shore," 10-11:30 a.m. Visitors and new members are welcome.

April 20: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m. to noon.

April 20: Candle Painting with Dabble Art Studio, 10:30 a.m. to noon.

April 21: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

April 28: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m.

April 28: Books & Beyond discussion group, 6:30-8 p.m., exploring books and related films together.