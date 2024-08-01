Mountain Brook Events Guide August 2024

Area Events

Tuesdays: Trivia at Melt. 6:30 p.m. Melt, 1011 Jemison Lane. Compete with friends to win a Melt gift card. Go online to ilovemelt.com/lanepark.

× Expand Beneficial Insects vs. Garden Pests

Aug. 6: Beneficial Insects vs. Garden Pests. 11 a.m. to noon. Birmingham Botanical Gardens Conference Room. Jefferson County Regional Extension agent Bethany O’Rear will teach you how to differentiate between the beneficial insects and pests in your garden. The cost is $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Go online to bbgardens.org/events for more information.

Aug. 9: Moonlight Movies — “Legally Blonde.” 6-9 p.m. Lane Parke. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy a showing of “Legally Blonde.” In lieu of popcorn, treat yourself to a to-go dinner or drink from one of our restaurants! For more information, email

info@laneparke.com.

Aug. 17: Crestline Tent Sale. All day. Church Street. Stop by Crestline Village for a day of fun with shopping and sales. Visit business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events for more information.

× Expand Boiling N’ Bragging — The Million Dollar Tailgate

Aug. 17: Boiling N’ Bragging — The Million Dollar Tailgate. 224 Country Club Park. Come out to enjoy the ultimate football kickoff party with a cookout, consisting of a low country boil, drink specials and more. There will also be kids’ activities and cornhole. The event benefits the Critical Care Transport team at Children’s of Alabama. Tickets start at $30. For more information, visit

boilingnbragging.org.

Aug. 21: Quarterly Luncheon — Birmingham Culinary Council. 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Country Club of Birmingham. Join us for our quarterly luncheon. Speakers include Jorge Castro, Stacey Craig, Frank Stitt and Chris Hastings. Moderated by Paul DeMarco. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Register online at business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events/details/

quarterly-luncheon-birmingham-culinary-council-2478.

Aug. 29: Citizen’s Handgun Familiarization Course. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mountain Brook Police Department. This course is designed for someone with little or no experience, who would like to learn more about the safety and operation of a handgun. Participants will receive individualized instruction by our certified firearms instructors. Residents 21 and older may participate. A concealed carry permit is suggested, but not required. Email Sgt. Evans at evansdr@mtnbrook.org, or register through the Mountain Brook Police app.

Otey’s Tavern Live Music Lineup

× Expand Brett Burcham

Aug. 1: Brett Burcham. 8 p.m.

Aug. 2: Alice Bargeron. 5:30 p.m. Thrine. 9 p.m.

Aug. 3: Edmunds Butler Band. 9 p.m.

Aug. 8: O.Z. Hall. 8 p.m.

Aug. 9: Moral Support. 5:30 p.m. The Divines. 9 p.m.

Aug. 10: The Hoolies. 9 p.m.

Aug. 15: Payton Williams. 8 p.m.

Aug 16: Frank Jordan Duo. 5:30 p.m. Frank and Friends. 9 p.m.

Aug. 17: About Time. 9 p.m.

Aug. 22: Cheyenne Chapman. 8 p.m.

Aug. 23: Justin Smith. 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 29: Glen Butts and Tom Jambor. 8 p.m.

Aug. 30: The Magnetic Elite. 9 p.m.

Saw’s Live Music Lineup

Sundays: Moral Support. Noon to 3 p.m.

× Expand Joe Breckenridge

Aug. 1: Joe Breckenridge. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 2: Zach Guffey. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 3: TUB. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 8: John Kulinich. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 9: The Hams. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 10: Kevin Harrison. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 15: Cashback Duo. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 16: The Divines. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 17: Sarah Mason Duo. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 22: Beagle Blues Trio. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 23: Tommy Terrell. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 24: Billy Gant. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 29: Cheyenne. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 30: Todamaxx. 6-9 p.m.

Aug. 31: JD and The Man. 6-9 p.m.

O’Neal Library

Registration required for some events.

Visit the events calendar at oneallibrary.org.

CHILDREN

Aug. 1: All Together Storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages welcome.

Aug. 1: SNaP. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rising grades 3-6. Come join the “Xtreme Reads” Finale party.

TEENS

Aug. 16: Back to School. All day. Snacks and facts.

Aug. 26: Teen Advisory Board Interest Meeting. 4:30-6 p.m.

ADULTS

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m.

Aug. 6: Great Short Stories Film Screening — “Smoke Signals.” 5-7 p.m.

Aug. 7: Mahjong Meetup. 10 a.m to noon.

Aug. 9: World Cross Stitch Day. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drop in and stitch all day!

× Expand Crafterday

Aug. 10: Crafterday. 9 a.m. to noon. All crafters welcome!

Aug. 12: Great Short Stories — “This is What It Means to Say Phoenix, Arizona” by Sherman Alexie. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Join a story discussion.

Aug. 13: The Bookies — “The Trackers” by Charles Frazier. 10-11:30 a.m. Join a great book discussion.

Aug. 14: Medicare Made Clear. 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 14: Mahjong Meetup. 1-3 p.m.

Aug. 18: Under the Mountain Film Screening — “Long Weekend.” 7-10 p.m.

Aug. 20: O’Neal Library Board Meeting. 8:45-9:45 a.m.

Aug. 20: 80s Adventure film screening — “The Princess Bride.” 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Aug. 21: Library Closed — Staff Development Day.

Aug. 26: Mahjong Meetup. 10 a.m. to noon.

Aug. 27: Books & Beyond Meeting — Dinosaurs/Paleontology. 6:30-8 p.m.

Aug. 28: Sustainable Style — Clothing Swap. 6-8 p.m.