Mountain Brook events guide: August 2026

BIG MACHINE PETTING ZOO

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road

When: Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free with zoo admission.

Details: Get up close to some of the biggest machines on the road during the Birmingham Zoo’s Big Machine Petting Zoo. Families can explore construction equipment, fire trucks and other heavy machinery from community partners including Thompson Tractor, the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County. It’s a hands-on opportunity for children to climb aboard, meet the people who operate these impressive vehicles and enjoy one final summer adventure before heading back to school.

More info: birminghamzoo.com

THE GARDENER’S PLOT BOOK CLUB

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Aug. 4, 4-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: Join fellow gardening enthusiasts for The Gardener’s Plot, the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ monthly book club. Hosted by the Gardens’ Library, each discussion explores books inspired by gardening, plants and the natural world while offering participants an opportunity to connect with other readers in a beautiful garden setting.

More info: bbgardens.org

GIRL DINNER AT HABITAT FEED & SOCIAL

Where: Habitat Feed & Social, Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road

When: Aug. 6, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $60 Girl Dinner special; additional food and beverages available for purchase.

Details: Grab your favorite people and head to Habitat Feed & Social for Girl Dinner, a rooftop evening featuring live music, handcrafted cocktails and a specially curated $60 Girl Dinner experience. Designed for sharing, the special includes a selection of signature dishes and small plates that make it easy to gather around the table while enjoying panoramic views of Mountain Brook. It’s the perfect excuse to catch up with friends over great food, music and one of the city’s most scenic rooftop settings.

More info: grandbohemianmountainbrook.com

DESIGN & CREATE: CONCRETE PLANTERS

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Aug. 12 and 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $50 for members, $55 for nonmembers.

Details: Create a one-of-a-kind concrete planter while learning basic design techniques during this hands-on workshop at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Participants will leave with a handcrafted planter and inspiration for adding unique style to their home or garden. Registration required.

More info: bbgardens.org

2026 SUMMER LUNCHEON: STATE OF THE CITY

Where: Mountain Brook

When: Aug. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Registration required

Details: Join the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce for its annual Summer Luncheon featuring the 2026 State of the City address. Mayor Graham Smith will share updates on city accomplishments, current initiatives and future priorities while attendees enjoy lunch and networking with local business leaders, community partners and elected officials. The luncheon offers an opportunity to stay informed about the city’s continued growth and connect with others who help shape the Mountain Brook community.

More info: mtnbrookchamber.org

LANDSCAPE FOUNDATIONS: SELECTING AND SITING TREES & SHRUBS

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Aug. 25, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers.

Details: Discover how to choose the right trees and shrubs for your landscape during this educational program led by longtime gardening expert Bob Koons. Learn practical tips for plant selection, placement and long-term care while gaining a better understanding of how woody plants contribute to healthy, beautiful landscapes.

More info: bbgardens.org

NATURE TRIVIA NIGHT

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Aug. 27, 7–9 p.m.

Cost: $15 for members, $20 for nonmembers.

Details: Put your knowledge of nature and pop culture to the test during Nature Trivia Night in Rushton Garden. Gather a team of friends for an evening of friendly competition, complimentary snacks and garden-themed trivia in one of the Gardens’ most scenic outdoor spaces.

More info: bbgardens.org

DINO SAFARI

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road

When: Daily through Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (during zoo operating hours)

Cost: Included with regular zoo admission; the optional Dinosaur: Evolution VR experience is available for an additional fee.

Details: A larger-than-life prehistoric adventure featuring 23 life-sized robotic dinosaurs throughout the Birmingham Zoo. Guests can encounter a towering 35-foot Brachiosaurus, a 40-foot Tyrannosaurus rex and other scientifically accurate dinosaurs that move, breathe and roar. The experience also includes dinosaur nests, a fossil dig pit, interactive photo opportunities and an optional virtual reality journey to the age of dinosaurs.

More info: birminghamzoo.com

O'NEAL LIBRARY

Events are at various locations while the library is under renovation.

Aug. 3: Mah Jongg Meet Up, 10 a.m. Mountain Brook Baptist Church

Aug. 4: Beginner American Sign Language (ASL) Classes, 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 4: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja, 5:30 p.m. Levite Jewish Community Center

Aug. 7: Book It to City Hall – Mini Adult Summer Reading, 9 a.m.

Aug. 8: Medicare Made Clear: What You Need to Know, 10:30 a.m. Levite Jewish Community Center

Aug. 10: Great Short Stories – Reading & Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. Mountain Brook Presbyterian

Aug. 11: The Bookies Book Club discusses “Vigil” by George Saunders, 10 a.m. Levite Jewish Community Center

Aug. 25: Books & Beyond – Reading & Viewing Discussion Group, 6:30 p.m. Levite Jewish Community Center

Aug. 31: Mah Jongg Meet Up, 10 a.m. Mountain Brook Baptist Church

For a complete listing, visit oneallibrary.org.