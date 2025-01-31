Mountain Brook events guide: February 2025

Tiny Makers at the Gardens

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2616 Lane Park Road

When: Fridays, 10 to 11 a.m.

Web: bbgardens.org

Tickets: Registration required. It is $20 per event for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Details: Ages 16 months to 3 years. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Adventure Classroom. This series consists of five one-hour, child-led art playgroups. During these groups, children are given the opportunity to explore and enjoy art with the help of their caregivers. Caregivers are asked to stay and assist their children as they experiment with and enjoy creating. The event is limited to 10 children with their caregiver.

The Southern Table

Where: Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road

When: Feb. 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

Web: bit.ly/4gAlbDS

Tickets: The class is $149 per person. Register at https://bit.ly/4gAlbDS.

Details: There’s arguably nothing more comforting than classic Southern cuisine. During this interactive class you’ll cook up the delectable dishes of the American South, including Alabama, Mississippi and the Lowcountry — with a modern, elegant twist.

Sample Menu: Pickled Shrimp with Celery and Mustard, Fried Green Tomatoes with Avocado Ranch, Johnny Cakes with Blackberry BBQ and Alabama Hot Slaw, Skillet Berry Cobbler with Thyme and Vanilla Ice Cream

Valentine’s Special

Where: Mountain Brook Club

When: Feb. 14, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Call: 205-871-2116

Web: bit.ly/3BT1OqK

Tickets: $50 and up. Call to make reservations.

Details: Make reservations to dine at Mountain Brook Club with your special someone on Valentine’s Day. The chef will prepare a delicious menu that is sure to sweep diners off their feet. Tickets include a gourmet meal with champagne and dessert. Menu options include: crab and lobster bisque; seared ahi tuna with chick pea puree, crispy bacon and fried capers; sliced tenderloin of Hereford beef with Parmesan risotto, sauteed asparagus; julienne vegetables and truffle demi glace; chocolate trio creme brulee bittersweet, milk and white chocolate

Blend My Valentine

Where: Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road

When: Feb. 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Web: bit.ly/4gDN91E

Tickets: The class is $149 per person. Register online.

Details: A once a year, special edition Valentine's day class to celebrate with a special someone, friends, or partner. Start with a special Bubbly paired with chocolates. Then indulge in 4 full tastings of red wines. Blend your own bottle of wine and enjoy small plates for the occasion. Customize a special label or choose their special-made limited label just for Valentine’s day.

Sweet Repeats Consignment Sale

Where: Mountain Brook Community Church, 3001 US-280

When: Feb. 20-22 (Thursday, 3 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon)

Web: mbcc.us/sweetrepeats

Details: Mountain Brook Community Church. Shop or register to sell your gently used children’s items at the spring consignment sale. All proceeds made will help fund Mountain Brook Community Church missions. Consignors receive 75% of the selling price and 25% goes to MBCC Missions. Visit the website for information on volunteering, shopping and registering as a consignor.

Friends of O’Neal Library Preview Party, Annual Book Sale

Where: O’Neal Library Community Room, 50 Oak St.

When: Feb. 20-23, Preview Party is Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.

Web: oneallibrary.org/events

Tickets: Receive an invitation to the donor Preview Party on Feb. 20 by donating $50 or more to the Mountain Brook Library Foundation.

Details: The donor preview party gives early access to the treasures that are for sale and a time of fellowship with the Friends of O’Neal Library and other donors. Proceeds from the sale support the Friends and O’Neal Library.