Mountain Brook events guide: January 2025

Jan. 12: Great Short Stories on Screen. 3-4:35 p.m. O’Neal Library. A 1968 adaptation of a John Cheever short story, “The Swimmer.” Well-off ad man Ned Merrill (Burt Lancaster) is visiting a friend when he notices the abundance of backyard pools that populate their upscale suburb. Ned suddenly decides that he'd like to travel the eight miles back to his own home by simply swimming across every pool in town. Soon, Ned's journey becomes harrowing; at each house, he is somehow confronted with a reminder of his romantic, domestic and economic failures, until a final visit with an old flame (Janice Rule) leaves him devastated. Chips, soda and water will be provided. Film begins promptly at 3 p.m. The library's Great Short Stories discussion group will be talking about Cheever’s short story on Monday, Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Holley at 205-445-1117 or hwesley@oneallibrary.org.

Jan. 18: 9th annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run. 7-10:30 a.m. 1700 4th Ave. N., Birmingham. Hosted by The Leftover Energy Foundation, the MLK Day 5K Drum Run is a fun and active event to celebrate the MLK Day holiday weekend. Since its 2012 inception in Atlanta, the race has grown to over 2,000 runners/walkers and featured over 200 drummers from metro area schools and groups. The race features a 5K, a 10K and a 1-mile fun run/walk options for both youth and adults. Participants will enjoy live drumline performances from local schools along the course, enhancing the festive atmosphere. The event promotes inclusivity, welcoming individuals of all ages and backgrounds. Each participant receives a race goodie bag, including an official event shirt, and there are incentives for nonprofit and community groups to register as teams. Visit mlkday5kbham.com for more information or to register.

Official

Jan. 13: City Council meeting. 7 p.m. City Hall.

Jan. 29: Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Country Club of Birmingham. The event will feature a celebration of the City of Mountain Brook. This year the Chamber will honor the Jemison Visionary Award Winner, the O'Neal Library will present the Tynes Award,and the city will recognize its Employees of The Year. To register, visit business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events.

Community

Jan. 6: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. O’Neal Library. Children are invited to practice reading aloud with a buddy. Buddies include Teen Advisory Board volunteers and trained dogs through Hand in Paw. This program aims to improve children’s literacy skills and lead them to enjoy reading through a welcoming environment for budding readers to practice reading aloud. Read-aloud proficiency can often lead to confidence in social interactions and public speaking. All these things build on each other to create a pathway to academic achievement. Teen and canine reading buddies are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Plan for a possible short wait.

Jan. 6: Teen Advisory Board. 4:30-6:30 p.m. O’Neal Library. The O’Neal Library Teen Advisory Board is a volunteer organization of students in grades 7-12 who want to contribute to the improvement of Mountain Brook's library. TAB member benefits include free food, service hours, memorable events, internship opportunities and more! This month’s meeting will focus on Makerspace services and events for teen patrons. Register if you plan to attend this meeting through Zoom. Not a TAB member yet? You can apply for the Teen Advisory Board through the online application. Young Adult Librarians Michelle Cheng and Gracie Roth will be in touch shortly after you express interest. If you have any additional questions, email teens@oneallibrary.org.

Music

Jan. 3: The Beagle Company. 9 p.m. at Otey’s in Crestline.

Jan. 4: Alabama Getaway. 8 p.m. at Otey’s in Crestline.

Jan. 10: J.D. & The Man. 9 p.m. at Otey’s in Crestline.

Jan. 17: 8 Track Country. 9 p.m. at Otey’s in Crestline.

Jan. 24: T.U.B. 9 p.m. at Otey’s in Crestline.

Arts

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Origami Fidgets. 2-6 p.m. O’Neal Library. Drop by the Makerspace this month to make origami fidgets. Supplies for this craft will be provided at Open Maker Labs this month.

Jan. 6-12: Vision Boards. All day. O’Neal Library. Visit the second floor during the library’s open hours to create a vision board that aligns with the life that you want in 2025. Supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring any images you may already have that you want to include on your board.

Jan. 16: Mountain Brook Art Association meeting. 10 a.m. to noon. City Hall. The MBAA is a community of artists that help each other grow and refine their painting and drawing abilities through meetings and demos, as well as develop their professional artistic careers through group shows. Those interested in becoming members are invited to attend a meeting.

Recreation

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m. O’Neal Library. Drop by the library on Tuesday mornings for a gentle yoga class. Marie has been teaching yoga at O’Neal Library for several years. Attendees are asked to bring a yoga mat and water. The class meets in the first floor community meeting room.