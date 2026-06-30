Mountain Brook events guide: July 2026

ENCHANTED FOREST

Where: The Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: July 6-10, 9 a.m. to noon

Details: Through storytelling and imaginative play, participants can discover the hidden magic of the Birmingham Botanical Gardens. There will be exploration of forest habitats and miniature worlds found beneath leaves and rocks where fairies and gnomes may roam. Each camper will also create and build a fairy or gnome house to take home. This event is for children four years of age through rising third grade.

Cost: $160 for Friends of Birmingham Botanical Garden Members; $200 for non-members

More info: bbgardens.org

WRITING WORKSHOP

Where: Levite Jewish Community Center, senior lounge, 3960 Montclair Road

When: July 9, 5:30-7 p.m.

Details: This event is sponsored by The Emmett O’Neal Public Library. Participants are invited to register and join Miriam Calleja for 90 minutes of writing prompts. The topic for this particular discussion is “Using Music in Writing.” This workshop is open to writers and poets of all levels. Registration is required.

Cost: Free

More info: oneallibrary.org

MAHJONG MEETUP

Where: Mountain Brook Baptist Church, 3160 Montevallo Road (use the Overbrook Road entrance)

When: July 13, 10 a.m. to noon

Details: While the Emmett O’Neal Public Library is undergoing renovations, the group will meet at Mountain Brook Baptist. This group does not play for money and does not play with blanks, but they do play with jokers. There is a first-come, first-served basis for seating. There is a beginner row for those who have never played to get practice time with other beginners. No registration is required. This event is geared for adults 18 and older.

Cost: Free

More info: oneallibrary.org

MARKET DAY

Where: Mountain Brook Village and Lane Parke

When: July 18, 9 a.m.

Details: Sponsored by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, the 2026 Market Day is an opportunity for businesses to line the sidewalks in front of their stores with discounted merchandise. Many of the businesses will have items discounted up to 75% off.

More info: mtnbrookchamber.org