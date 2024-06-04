Mountain Brook Events Guide - June 2024

Expand By Keith McCoy CIty Library 1

O’Neal Library Events - June 2024

CHILDREN'S PROGRAMS

Tuesdays: Patty Cake – Lapsit storytimes. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Ages infant to 18 months.

Tuesdays: LOL Extra – Various Themes. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales Storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. Ages birth to 4K.

Wednesdays: Movers & Makers Storytimes. 1:30-2:15 p.m. Ages 3-5.

Thursdays: All Together Storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages.

Thursdays: SNaP – Various Themes. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Rising grades 3-6.

Fridays: Sensory Play, Explore & More. 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Free Play from 11:15-11:45 a.m. All ages. Registration required.

June 3: Reading Buddies. 3:30-4:30 p.m. Grades K-6.

June 10-13: Reading Camp. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grades K-2.

June 10: Makers Camp. 3-4:30 p.m. Grades 3-6.

June 10: Breakout Book Club – “Trim Sets Sail.” 5-6 p.m. Emerging readers.

June 11: Xtreme Hot Off the Press Book Club. 6-7 p.m. Rising grades 3-6.

June 17: Illustrator Art Club – Art inspired by Rebecca Dudley. 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. Grades K-6.

June 24: Geoffrey Glaub Memorial Camp. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Grades 3-6.

TEEN PROGRAMS

June 3: Reading Buddies Training and Volunteer Opportunity. 2-4:30 p.m.

June 5: Game On. 3-5 p.m.

June 7: Taste the World. 2-4 p.m.

June 10: Parks & Recreation Outdoor Volunteer Opportunity. 10 a.m. to noon.

June 12: Dungeons & Dragons One-Shot. 2-5 p.m.

June 14: Book Crafts. 2-4 p.m.

June 17: DIY Pet Toys. 1-3 p.m.

June 19: Library Loot Book Club – Book Bingo. 4-5:30 p.m.

June 20: Beginner Sewing Workshop. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

June 21: Barks & Books. 1-3 p.m.

June 24: Menstrual Kits for Way Station. 2-4 p.m.

June 28: Stage Combat with Red Mountain Theatre Company. 1-3 p.m.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Mondays and Thursdays: Beginning Japanese Language Classes. 5-6 p.m.

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga – With Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

June 3: Mahjong Meet Up for Experienced Players. 10 a.m. to noon.

June 4: Maker Lab Creation Station – Perler Beads. 2-6 p.m.

June 4: 80s Adventure film series – “Ghostbusters.” 6:30-8:30 p.m.

June 5: Student Recital. 11 a.m to noon. Join us for a live concert from a trio of student musicians!

June 8: Crafterday. 9 a.m. to noon. Work on your project and visit. No formal instruction provided.

June 9: Under the Mountain film series – “The Lair of the White Worm.” 7-9:30 p.m.

June 10: Great Short Stories – “Where Are You Going, Where Have You Been” by Joyce Carol Oates. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

June 11: The Bookies – “Chenneville” by Paulette Jiles. 10-11:30 a.m.

June 18: O’Neal Library Board Meeting. 8:45-9:45 a.m.

June 18: Neurodivergent Community Group. 6-7 p.m.

June 25: Books & Beyond – Reader/Viewer Choice. 6:30-7:30 p.m.