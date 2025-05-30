Mountain Brook events guide: June 2025

× Expand Courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo The Birminham Zoo will be hosting its Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Barbeque again this June, which raises money for conservation.

Zoo Brews

Where: Birmingham Zoo

When: June 6, 6–9 p.m.

Call: 205-879-0409

Details: Experience breweries from all over Alabama and the Southeast while exploring the Zoo. Perfect for adults 21 and up, this event is a signature favorite. Attendees can enjoy bites from local food trucks, and the Flamingo Cart on Henley Lawn will be serving full-size beer and wine for an additional charge. Per ABC regulations, Zoo Brews will operate with a “Penny-A-Pour” system. All pennies collected will be donated to the Animals Fund. birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews

Expand Staff photo Flowers at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Enchanted Forest Summer Camp

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: June 9–13, 9 a.m.–noon

Call: 205-414-3950

Details: Calling all forest friends for a fun-filled week of enchanted wonder through whimsical adventures in the Gardens. Hide and seek throughout forest habitats where fairies and gnomes may roam. Imagine, create and build a fairy/gnome house to take home. There will be three groups separated by age: one for ages 4–5, one for kindergarten and first grade, and one for grades 2–3. bbgardens.org/event/enchanted-forest

Mountain Brook Chamber Summer Member Social

Expand Staff photo A guest of the Grand Bohemian Hotel walks towards the entrance in Lane Parke’s phase 1 development in Mountain Brook Village on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.

Where: Grand Bohemian Art Gallery & Outdoor Garden

When: June 12, 4:30–6:30 p.m.

Call: 205-871-3779

Details: Join the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce for their annual Summer Member Social. This event offers an opportunity to network with local businesses while enjoying drinks and light bites. It is one of several hosted by the Chamber each year to support local commerce and strengthen Mountain Brook’s business community. Free for members, $10 for non-members. mtnbrookchamber.org

Expand Staff photo Birmingham residents browse through a selection of plants at the Birmingham Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale on October 22, 2016.

Annual Hardy Fern Sale

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: June 14, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Call: 205-414-3950

Details: The Birmingham Fern Society will host its annual sale of hardy ferns in the growing area above the Fern Glade. A shuttle will be available between the plaza and sale space. Shoppers are encouraged to bring wagons or rolling carts. Purchases must be made with cash or check only. Free admission; plant prices vary. bbgardens.org/event/annual-hardy-fern-sale

Expand Birmingham Museum of Art.

Silver & Ceremony from Southern Asia Exhibit

Where: Birmingham Museum of Art

When: June 21–November

Call: 205-254-2565

Details: This exhibition highlights the power of southern Asian silver through over 150 suites of silverwork, design drawings and decorative arts. From royal birth celebrations to sporting medals and military honors, silver’s role in life events is explored through a global lens. artsbma.org

Official Meetings

Where: City Hall or designated venues

When:

June 2, 5:30 p.m. – Planning Commission

June 9, 3:30 p.m. – Board of Education

June 10, 5 p.m. – Parks and Recreation Board

June 16, 5 p.m. – Board of Zoning Adjustments

June 10, 5:15 p.m. – Board of Landscape Design

June 9 & 23, 7 p.m.– City Council

O'Neal Library Events

Mondays, 10 a.m.–noon – Mahjong Meet-Up, Community Meeting Room

Tuesdays, 10–11 a.m. – Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, Community Meeting Room

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2–6 p.m. – Open Maker Lab, Makerspace

Wednesdays, 1:30–2:15 p.m. – Movers and Makers, Storytelling Room

June 7, 2–5 p.m. – Rug Tufting with Andrea Willis of Tuft Birmingham, Community Meeting Room

June 14, 10 a.m.–noon – Crafterday, Community Meeting Room

June 16, 2:30–3:30 p.m. and 4:30–5:30 p.m. – Illustrator Art Club, Community Meeting Room

June 26, 6–7 p.m. – Neurodivergent Community Group, Conference Room