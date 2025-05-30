Mountain Brook events guide: June 2025

Courtesy of the Birmingham Zoo
The Birminham Zoo will be hosting its Zoo, Brews and Full Moon Barbeque again this June, which raises money for conservation.
Zoo Brews
Where: Birmingham Zoo
When: June 6, 6–9 p.m.
Call: 205-879-0409
Details: Experience breweries from all over Alabama and the Southeast while exploring the Zoo. Perfect for adults 21 and up, this event is a signature favorite. Attendees can enjoy bites from local food trucks, and the Flamingo Cart on Henley Lawn will be serving full-size beer and wine for an additional charge. Per ABC regulations, Zoo Brews will operate with a “Penny-A-Pour” system. All pennies collected will be donated to the Animals Fund. birminghamzoo.com/event/zoo-brews
Staff photo
Flowers at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.
Enchanted Forest Summer Camp
Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens
When: June 9–13, 9 a.m.–noon
Call: 205-414-3950
Details: Calling all forest friends for a fun-filled week of enchanted wonder through whimsical adventures in the Gardens. Hide and seek throughout forest habitats where fairies and gnomes may roam. Imagine, create and build a fairy/gnome house to take home. There will be three groups separated by age: one for ages 4–5, one for kindergarten and first grade, and one for grades 2–3. bbgardens.org/event/enchanted-forest
Mountain Brook Chamber Summer Member Social
Staff photo
A guest of the Grand Bohemian Hotel walks towards the entrance in Lane Parke’s phase 1 development in Mountain Brook Village on Wednesday, April 14, 2021.
Where: Grand Bohemian Art Gallery & Outdoor Garden
When: June 12, 4:30–6:30 p.m.
Call: 205-871-3779
Details: Join the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce for their annual Summer Member Social. This event offers an opportunity to network with local businesses while enjoying drinks and light bites. It is one of several hosted by the Chamber each year to support local commerce and strengthen Mountain Brook’s business community. Free for members, $10 for non-members. mtnbrookchamber.org
Staff photo
Birmingham residents browse through a selection of plants at the Birmingham Botanical Garden Fall Plant Sale on October 22, 2016.
Annual Hardy Fern Sale
Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens
When: June 14, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Call: 205-414-3950
Details: The Birmingham Fern Society will host its annual sale of hardy ferns in the growing area above the Fern Glade. A shuttle will be available between the plaza and sale space. Shoppers are encouraged to bring wagons or rolling carts. Purchases must be made with cash or check only. Free admission; plant prices vary. bbgardens.org/event/annual-hardy-fern-sale
Birmingham Museum of Art.
Silver & Ceremony from Southern Asia Exhibit
Where: Birmingham Museum of Art
When: June 21–November
Call: 205-254-2565
Details: This exhibition highlights the power of southern Asian silver through over 150 suites of silverwork, design drawings and decorative arts. From royal birth celebrations to sporting medals and military honors, silver’s role in life events is explored through a global lens. artsbma.org
Official Meetings
Where: City Hall or designated venues
When:
June 2, 5:30 p.m. – Planning Commission
June 9, 3:30 p.m. – Board of Education
June 10, 5 p.m. – Parks and Recreation Board
June 16, 5 p.m. – Board of Zoning Adjustments
June 10, 5:15 p.m. – Board of Landscape Design
June 9 & 23, 7 p.m.– City Council
O'Neal Library Events
Mondays, 10 a.m.–noon – Mahjong Meet-Up, Community Meeting Room
Tuesdays, 10–11 a.m. – Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, Community Meeting Room
Tuesdays & Thursdays, 2–6 p.m. – Open Maker Lab, Makerspace
Wednesdays, 1:30–2:15 p.m. – Movers and Makers, Storytelling Room
June 7, 2–5 p.m. – Rug Tufting with Andrea Willis of Tuft Birmingham, Community Meeting Room
June 14, 10 a.m.–noon – Crafterday, Community Meeting Room
June 16, 2:30–3:30 p.m. and 4:30–5:30 p.m. – Illustrator Art Club, Community Meeting Room
June 26, 6–7 p.m. – Neurodivergent Community Group, Conference Room