Mountain Brook events guide: June 2026

NIGHT MAGIC

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Tuesday, June 2, 4-5 p.m.

Web: bbgardens.org

Cost: Free

Details: The Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host a “Thyme to Read” book club discussion featuring “Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens and Other Marvels of the Dark” by Leigh Ann Henion. Free and open to the public.

DAYLILY GARDENING MASTER SERIES

Where: Hodges Room, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Wednesdays, June 3, 10 and 17, 10 a.m. to noon

Web: bbgardens.org/event/daylily-gardening-master-series-2

Cost: Three-session package, $90 for members, $95 for non-members. Registration is required.

Details: A three-week series led by horticulturist Renee Holliman, owner of Holliman Gardens, covering daylily history, anatomy, care, soils and fertilizers. Holliman grows more than 800 varieties and brings 35 years of experience.

TAI CHI FOR ARTHRITIS AND FALL PREVENTION

Where: Levite Jewish Community Center, 3960 Montclair Road

When: Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Call: 205-879-0411

Web: bhamjcc.org

Cost: Free

Details: A weekly introductory tai chi class focused on arthritis relief and fall prevention through gentle movements and guided instruction. No experience or advance registration required. Open to the public; JCC membership not required.

ENGAGE LEARNING CONFERENCE

Where: Mountain Brook High School, 3650 Bethune Drive

When: Tuesday and Wednesday, June 9-10

Web: mtnbrook.k12.al.us/engage

Cost: Free

Details: Mountain Brook Schools and the Mountain Brook Schools Foundation will host a two-day conference for educators featuring keynote speakers and hands-on sessions focused on student engagement and innovation. Registration, lunch and door prizes included.

SUMMER CHAMBER MEMBER SOCIAL

Where: Pinnacle Financial Partners, 2020 Cahaba Road

When: Thursday, June 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Call: 205-871-3779

Web: mtnbrookchamber.org

Cost: Free for members

Details: A come-and-go networking event for Mountain Brook Chamber members featuring drinks, light bites and opportunities to connect. Sponsored by Always Best Care of Birmingham, Gunn Dermatology and Synovus.

AIR LAYERING PLANT PROPAGATION

Where: Japanese Garden, Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Friday, June 12, 9-11 a.m.

Web: bbgardens.org

Cost: $40 for members, $45 for non-members. Registration is required.

Details: Horticulturist Julia Adams will lead a hands-on workshop in the Japanese Garden focused on propagating difficult-to-root plants through air-layering techniques. Open to all skill levels; registration required.

ART-FOR-ALL BALL

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 2655 Lane Park Road

When: Saturday, June 13, 4-6 p.m.

Web: intotocreativearts.org

Cost: $70

Details: InToto Creative Arts will host a fundraiser ball and silent auction to benefit programs for artistic expression, healing and connection for those affected by social and economic hardships, including homelessness and incarceration. InToto partners with local community service organizations to offer opportunities including visual art, creative writing, movement, music and theater classes. Each event ticket includes access to the art auction, two drink tickets, hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast. Works from emerging and established artists will be featured.

CITY MEETINGS

June 1: Mountain Brook Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., Council Chamber, Mountain Brook City Hall

June 8: Mountain Brook City Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber, Mountain Brook City Hall

June 11: Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Summer Member Social, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Pinnacle Financial Partners, 2020 Cahaba Road

June 22: Mountain Brook City Council, 7 p.m., Council Chamber, Mountain Brook City Hall