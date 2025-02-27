Mountain Brook events guide: March 2025

× Expand The 13th Annual Exceptional Foundation Chili Cookoff was held at Brookwood Village on March 4, 2017. There were 119 competing teams and over $400,000 was raised.

Exceptional Foundation Chili Cook-Off

Where: Brookwood Village

When: March 1, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contact: 205-870-0776

Web: exceptionalfoundation.instagift.com

Tickets: Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the gate. Children 12 and younger are free.

Details: The Chili Cook-Off is The Exceptional Foundation’s largest fundraising event of the year. This family-friendly event features live music, a kids zone, beverages and endless chili. Proceeds benefit The Exceptional Foundation’s programs for adults and youth with intellectual disabilities.

× Expand Photo by Jesse Chambers Mom Angela Leigh enjoys pancakes with Francis (L) and Emory (R) at the 2019 Pancake Day sale hosted by the Homewood-Mountain Brook Kiwanis Club at The Exceptional Foundation in Homewood on March 9, 2019.

Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

Where: The Exceptional Foundation, 1616 Oxmoor Road

When: March 8, 7 to 11 a.m.

Contact: KCOHMB@alkiwanis.org

Web: eventbrite.com/o/kiwanis-club-of-homewood-mountain-brook-32204173177

Tickets: Tickets are $8, and children 5 and younger eat free. Tickets are available at the door.

Details: The annual Homewood Mountain Brook Kiwanis fundraiser has returned and is open to the Greater Birmingham community. The event will include a silent auction, door prizes, a kid zone and all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, and other beverages. Proceeds benefit the Homewood Public Library and other charities in the Birmingham area focused on serving children.

Village 2 Village Run

Where: Grand Bohemian Hotel

When: March 8, 8 a.m.

Web: runsignup.com/Race/AL/Birmingham/Village2Village10k

Details: The annual Village 2 Village 10K and 7.5K starts and finishes at Lane Parke, where a bustling race village will welcome attendees with music, local vendors, snacks, mimosas, beer and a kids zone. Sponsors include Publix, Trak Shak and Birmingham Pest and Mosquito Control. The course winds through Mountain Brook streets, around the Birmingham Country Club and finishes among the quaint streets of Mountain Brook Village into Lane Parke for an exciting after-party.

Family Night at O’Neal Library

Where: O’Neal Library

When: March 11, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Contact: 205-879-0459

Web: oneallibrary.org/event/11108341

Tickets: Free

Details: O’Neal Library Family Night presents Masks, Mime and Clowning with Doug Berky. Berky’s performance, “No Show,” draws from physical comedy, mime, music, mask theater, clowning and improvisation to delight audiences internationally and across the US. A light dinner will be provided, followed by the show at 5:30 p.m. Berky has been creating and evolving his own brand of physical theater for over thirty years and is known internationally for his mask making.

A Night at the Oscars Gala

Where: The Country Club of Birmingham

When: March 15, 6 to 10 p.m.

Web: mitchellsplace.ejoinme.org/oscars25

Tickets: $225, sponsorships range from $2,500 to $15,000

Details: Join Mitchell’s Place for their annual evening event filled with dancing and live music from Rock Candy Band, followed by a gourmet plated dinner, inspiring program and an exciting live auction. This year's emcees will be Allen Meisler and Phil Pickett and Auctioneer, Christie King. Mitchell's Place mission is to provide comprehensive, research-based services for children and families affected by autism spectrum disorder and other developmental disabilities.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Boys Choir About 400 people attended the 2018 Taste of Birmingham event at Haven in Birmingham, Alabama, raising about $80,000 for the Birmingham Boys Choir.

Birmingham Boys Choir Taste of Birmingham

Where: The Club

When: March 18, 6 to 9 p.m.

Contact: 205-767-9219,

jeff@birminghamboyschoir.org

Web: birminghamboyschoir.org/bbctaste

Tickets: $75 (includes a tasting portion of each vendor's signature dish or beverage and a drink ticket)

Details: Support the Birmingham Boys Choir in their main fundraiser of the year with the 11th annual Taste of Birmingham. Over 20 local, award-winning restaurants will compete for the coveted Iron Skillet Award and four vendor awards in this popular event that brings together the community for an evening of live music and good eats.

2025 Native Plant Conference

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens

When: March 21-22

Contact: 205-414-3950, info@bbgardens.org

Web: bbgardens.org/event/2025-native-plant-conference/2025-03-21

Tickets: $195 for members, $220 for nonmembers

Details: Immerse yourself in the wonders of native plants at the Native Plant Conference, themed Ecological Landscapes. Learn from renowned landscape design experts, horticulturists, and visionary thinkers, such as keynote speaker Benjamin Vogt, who are shaping sustainable landscapes and offering fresh perspectives on integrating ecological principles into garden design.

Women’s NCAA March Madness

Where: Legacy Arena

When: March 28-31

Web: ncaa.com/womens-final-four/marchmadness

Details: Birmingham will once again host teams from all over the nation as March Madness returns to the city. The 2023 NCAA basketball tournament brought Alabama and Auburn, along with Houston, Iowa, Maryland to Birmingham. The NCAA schedules their tournaments years in advance, and Birmingham won its bid to host the NCAA basketball regionals in 2020. The improvements made to Legacy Arena were credited for landing the events. The women’s Sweet 16 will be March 28 and 29, and the Elite 8 will play March 30 and 31.