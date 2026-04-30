Mountain Brook events guide: May 2026

’TAILS IN THE TRAILS — DINOS AFTER DARK

Where: Birmingham Zoo

When: Friday, May 8, 6-9 p.m.

Cost: From $40. Tickets at birminghamzoo.com.

Details: The Birmingham Zoo Junior Board will host the 16th Annual ‘Tails in the Trails with a “Dinos After Dark” theme. This adults-only (21+) fundraiser features cocktails, food, live music, animal encounters and a silent auction. Guests can explore the Dino Safari exhibit and ride the Red Diamond Express train. The outdoor event will include small bites from area restaurants, beer, wine and specialty cocktails. Proceeds will benefit Carlito’s Casa, the habitat for the zoo’s giant South American anteater. Rain or shine.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SPRING LUNCHEON

Where: Grand Bohemian Hotel, 2655 Lane Park Road

When: Tuesday, May 12, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not listed. Register at mtnbrookchamber.org.

Details: The luncheon, titled “It Takes a Village,” will bring together community members and business leaders for networking, community updates and recognition of local businesses. Connect with professionals and hear about initiatives impacting the area. The luncheon will highlight collaboration within the business community and provide a forum for discussion, engagement and shared ideas.

SIDE BY SIDE COMMUNITY CHORUS

Where: Canterbury United Methodist Church, Canterbury Hall, 350 Overbrook Road

When: Tuesday, May 12, 2-2:45 p.m.

Cost: Free, donations accepted

Details: Encore Community Respite’s dementia-friendly choir, Side by Side Community Chorus, presents “Motown: The Music that Moved the World.” Donations benefit the Respite for All Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps communities launch respite programs for people with dementia. For more information, contact Patti Williams at encorepatti@gmail.com or Canterbury United Methodist Church at 205-871-4695.

LIBBY’S FRIENDS GOLF TOURNAMENT AND SILENT AUCTION

Where: Highland Park Golf Course, 3300 Highland Ave. S.

When: Monday, May 18; 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. shotgun starts

Cost: $45 dinner and auction only; $250 per golfer, $900 per foursome

Details: The tournament features a four-man scramble format with morning and afternoon shotgun starts. Funds raised support the organization’s mission of easing the financial burden of living with a disability. For more information, contact Lane Hagen at Libbysfriends@gmail.com or 205-529-8377, or Shelby Weir at shelby@mountainbrookchamber.org or 205-871-3779.

ROOTED IN ROSES

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Hodges Room, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Thursday, May 21, 11 a.m. to noon

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers. Register at bbgardens.org.

Details: Chris VanCleave, known as “America’s Favorite Rose Gardener,” will lead a presentation on growing roses in Alabama. He will cover selecting varieties, soil preparation, watering, fertilizing, pruning and managing seasonal challenges. The event is designed for both beginners and experienced gardeners. Learn practical guidance for maintaining healthy plants and encouraging blooms.

CAT CABARET — AS LONG AS I’M SINGING

Where: Central Alabama Theater at Steeple Arts, 36 Church St.

When: Saturday, May 30, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: From $17.85. eventbrite.com

Details: Central Alabama Theater presents CAT Cabaret featuring Patti Wilemon with Ken Watson on piano. The cabaret-style concert will offer an intimate listening experience with seating designed for clear sound and sight lines. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Parking is free. The performance is open to all ages and will last approximately two hours.

For more information, contact Central Alabama Theater at Steeple Arts, centralalabamatheater.org.

O’NEAL LIBRARY

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair, 10-11 a.m. This relaxing class focuses on stretching, balance and movement. Bring a yoga mat and water.

May 2: Medicare Made Clear, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Learn about Medicare benefits and enrollment, and bring questions for discussion.

May 4 and 11: Mahjong Meet Up, 10 a.m. to noon. Gather for a friendly game and conversation.

May 9: Crafterday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Bring your own craft project, and enjoy time creating alongside others.

May 11: Great Short Stories discussion group, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Discuss notable works of short fiction.

May 12: The Bookies book group, 10-11:30 a.m. Monthly discussion. Visitors and new members are welcome.

May 15: Alabama Symphony Orchestra — “Independence,” 7-10 p.m. A performance celebrating artistic vision and creativity.

May 16: Alabama Symphony Orchestra — “Independence,” 7-10 p.m.

May 23-25: Library closed for Memorial Day.

May 26: Books & Beyond discussion group, 6:30-8 p.m. A book club exploring ideas beyond traditional reading groups.

May 28: Neurodivergent Community Group, 6-7 p.m. A supportive space for connection, peer support and shared resources.