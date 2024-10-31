Mountain Brook Events Guide November 2024

Thursdays: Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner at Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille. 4-10 p.m. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, 4 Perimeter Park S.. Come to Perry’s for this weekly dining experience, as you enjoy a 16 oz. caramelized prime rib, topped with Perry’s signature steak butter. The main dish boasts a truffle merlot demi-glace and homemade horseradish cream. The prime rib meal is priced at $49. Customers can dine-in or choose the to-go option. Reserve your table today by visiting perryssteakhouse.com or by calling 205-968-1597.

× Expand Techniques in Watercolor Painting

Nov. 7: Techniques in Watercolor Painting. 9-11 a.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Outdoor Gardens. This workshop is centered on the wonder of exploring nature with an artist’s eye. Melissa Shultz-Jones, a local teaching artist and naturalist, will guide you through the painting process, beginning with the practice of observation. You will learn essential watercolor techniques, including sketching, composition, color mixing and painting. No experience is necessary. All levels of expertise are welcome. The cost for members is $40, and non-members pay $45. Register at bbgardens.org/event/techniques-in-watercolor-painting.

× Expand Mountain Brook State of the City Address and Luncheon

Nov. 13: Mountain Brook State of the City Address and Luncheon. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Country Club of Birmingham. Join the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce for the State of the City address. The presentation features members of the City Council and Mayor Stewart Welch. Networking begins at 11 a.m. and the presentation begins at 11:30 a.m. The cost for members is $35, non-members pay $45 and an eight-person table sponsorship is $260. Register at business.mtnbrookchamber.org/events.

Nov. 15: Back to Nature — Fall Table Arrangements. 9:30-11:30 a.m. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Come try your hand at naturalistic flower arranging with local landscape and floral designer Zachary Westall as your guide. You will learn how to select seasonal plant materials and properly clip from a plant without damaging it or the environment. You will also experiment with composition using unexpected elements and principles of design to create an arrangement to take home. The cost for members is $100, and non-members pay $120. Register online at bbgardens.org/event/back-to-nature-fall-table-arrangements.

Nov. 16: Books in the Brook — “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” movie. 5:30-6 p.m. Overton Park in Cahaba Heights. Bring the family to enjoy a holiday movie at the park. This event is hosted by O’Neal Library.

× Expand Glow Wild — An Animal Lantern Celebration

Nov. 17-Jan. 15: Glow Wild — An Animal Lantern Celebration. 5-9 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday of each week. Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road. Watch the Zoo come alive with wild animal and sea life lantern creations. Throughout the holiday season, your family can enjoy the glowing magic of the zoo, watch live acrobats, take a wild ride on the Red Diamond Radiant Express Train or climb the Full Moon Bar-B-Que Adventure Tower. In December, the Protective Life Jingle Bell Carousel will also be running. The zoo recommends planning at least 90 minutes to enjoy Glow Wild, and more time if riding attractions. Zoo animals are not viewable during the event. This event is weather permitting. Admission tickets are non-refundable but are date and time transferable. Members can purchase their tickets online and receive a 30% discount. Ride tickets must be purchased separately. For more information and ticket purchases, visit birminghamzoo.com/events/glowwild.

Nov. 21: Crestline Village Holiday Open House. 4-8 p.m. Crestline Village, Church Street. Bring the family to enjoy the Crestline Village Holiday Open House. Retailers and restaurants will be opening their doors for holiday events, sales and trunk shows. For more information, visit mtnbrookchamber.org/holidays.

× Expand All is Bright

Nov. 21: All is Bright. 6-8 p.m. Lane Parke, 2621 Lane Park Road. Ring in the holidays at Lane Parke with the holiday tree lighting and a visit from Santa. Attendees can enjoy drinks, pop-ups, DJ and kids’ activities. For more information, visit laneparke.com/events.

Otey’s Tavern Live Music Lineup

× Expand Matt Devine

Nov. 1: Matt Devine. 5:30 p.m. Devine and Co. 9 p.m.

Nov. 7: J.D. and The Man. 8 p.m.

Nov. 8: Justin Smith. 5:30 p.m. Finding North. 9 p.m.

Nov. 14: Payton Williams. 8 p.m.

Nov. 15: Tommy Terrell. 5:30 p.m. Will Cash and Friends. 9 p.m.

Nov. 21: Go With The Flo. 8 p.m.

Nov 22: Glen Butts and Tom Jambor. 5:30 p.m. T.U.B. 9 p.m.

Nov. 29: Alice Bargeron. 5:30 p.m.

O’Neal Library

Adults

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

× Expand Open Maker Lab

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab. 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 3 and 17: Poetry as Prayer Writing Series — Solace and Ritual. 3-4:30 p.m.

Nov. 4: Mahjong Lesson and Meetup. 10 a.m. to noon. If you are a new player seeking lessons, there are a limited number of beginner spots on the first meetup of each month. Beginners need to register online. Experienced players may attend any meetup and do not need to register. Registration is available for lessons on Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

Nov. 4: 30 Days to Your Novel. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kickstart your book with the NaNoWriMo method.

Teens

Nov. 1: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 4: Teen Advisory Board. 4:30-6 p.m.

Nov. 8: Game On Again — Retro Games. 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 13: Crafternoon — Candle Painting. 4-5 p.m.

Nov. 15: Game On Again (Again) — Tabletop Only. 3:30-5 p.m.

Nov. 18: Dungeons and Dragons Campaign. 4:30-7 p.m.

Nov. 20: DIY Yums — Butter. 4-5 p.m.

Children

Nov. 6: Dino Quest — Etc. Program. 3:30-4:30 p.m. All ages welcome.

Nov. 12: Family Night — Birmingham Children’s Theatre presents “The Three Little Kittens.” 5:30-6:15 p.m. All ages welcome.

× Expand Bookmania — “The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue.”

Nov. 14: Bookmania — “The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue.” 6-7 p.m. For grades 3-6.

Nov. 16: Breakout Book Club — “Willa the Wisp.” 5-6 p.m. For emerging readers and their caregivers.