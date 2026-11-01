Mountain Brook events guide: November 2026

GLOW WILD

Where: Birmingham Zoo

When: Select nights from November to January

Cost: To be announced

Details: See the Birmingham Zoo in a whole new light when Glow Wild returns for the holiday season. The nighttime celebration transforms the zoo with larger-than-life illuminated animal lanterns and colorful displays inspired by wildlife and the natural world. Families can stroll through the glowing exhibits and enjoy a festive evening experience that has become one of the zoo’s signature holiday traditions.

More Info: birminghamzoo.com

Where: Crestline Elementary School

When: Nov. 7, 9 a.m.

Cost: $35; $25 for UAB Heersink School of Medicine students and residents.

Details: Lace up for a good cause during Equal Access Birmingham’s 11th annual Heart + Sole 5K. The race raises funds for the student-run clinic, which provides free medical care, medications and health education to uninsured and underinsured Birmingham-area residents. The event starts and finishes at Crestline Elementary School and includes a pre-race warm-up led by Battle Republic Fitness Studio. Participants will also receive a race T-shirt, and a costume contest will add some extra fun to the morning.

More Info: runsignup.com/Race/AL/MountainBrook/HeartSole5KEAB

HOLIDAY SMALL WORKS ART SHOW

Where: Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall

When: Nov. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Details: Shop original art in a gift-friendly format during the Mountain Brook Art Association’s Holiday Small Works Art Show. The annual event focuses on smaller two-dimensional works created by local artists, including paintings, drawings and mixed-media pieces. Timed for the holiday season, the show offers visitors a chance to browse one-of-a-kind artwork, support area artists and find distinctive gifts in a relaxed indoor setting.

More Info: mountainbrookartassociation.com

MOUNTAIN BROOK FOP 5K PIG RUN AND 1-MILE FUN RUN

Where: Crestline Elementary School

When: Nov. 14; 5K begins at 8 a.m., 1-mile run/walk at 8:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 for either event.

Details: Join the Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police for its annual Pig Run through Crestline Village. Participants can choose a 5K or 1-mile run/walk, with both routes starting and finishing at Crestline Elementary School. Dogs are welcome, making the event a family-friendly way to get outside, connect with local law enforcement and support the FOP’s community fundraising efforts.

More Info: runsignup.com/Race/AL/MountainBrook/MountainBrookFOP-5KPigRunand1MileFunRun

MOUNTAIN BROOK BATTLE OF THE BADGES

Where: Mountain Brook High School Rec Field 1

When: Nov. 17, opening ceremony 5:30 p.m.; game 6-8 p.m.

Details: Cheer on Mountain Brook’s first responders during the third annual Battle of the Badges charity softball game. Members of the Mountain Brook Police Department and Mountain Brook Fire Department will face off in a friendly competition at Mountain Brook High School. The evening begins with the national anthem and presentation of the colors before the teams take the field, offering families a fun opportunity to support and celebrate the first responders who serve the community.

More Info: mtnbrookchamber.org

MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER BOARD MEETING

Where: Pre-Council Chambers at Mountain Brook City Hall

When: Nov. 19, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Details: The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce board will hold its November meeting in the Pre-Council Chambers at City Hall. The board meets regularly to discuss chamber initiatives, upcoming events, business advocacy and other matters affecting the Mountain Brook business community.

Contact: Lizzie Maymon, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, lizzie@mtnbrookchamber.org

More Info: mtnbrookchamber.org

MOUNTAIN BROOK ART ASSOCIATION DEMONSTRATION WITH BARBARA DAVIS

Where: Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, Reception Room

When: Nov. 19, 10 a.m. to noon; doors open at 9 a.m.

Details: Join the Mountain Brook Art Association for its November member meeting and artist demonstration featuring Barbara Davis. The association’s monthly demonstrations give local artists and art enthusiasts an opportunity to watch experienced artists at work, learn new techniques and connect with others in the Birmingham-area arts community.

More Info: mountainbrookartassociation.com

O’NEAL LIBRARY

Nov. 4: Movers & Makers. 1:30 p.m. Levite Jewish Community Center Auditorium. Children ages 3-5 can build kindergarten-readiness skills through an interactive storytime; registration required.

Nov. 5: Patty Cake. 10:30 a.m. Levite Jewish Community Center. Infants up to 18 months and their caregivers can enjoy a lapsit storytime with songs and early-literacy activities; registration required.

Nov. 9: Mah Jongg Meet Up. 10 a.m. Mountain Brook Baptist Church, 3631 Montevallo Road. Meet fellow players for a morning of Mah Jongg; all skill levels are welcome.

Nov. 9: Great Short Stories. 6:30 p.m. Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, Reception Room. Join a reading and discussion group exploring short stories that have been adapted for film and television.

Nov. 10: All Together Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Levite Jewish Community Center Auditorium. Children and caregivers can enjoy an informal all-ages storytime together.

Nov. 14: Medicare Made Clear: What You Need to Know. 10:30 a.m. Levite Jewish Community Center. Learn about Medicare plans, supplements and coverage options; registration required.

For a complete list of November events, visit oneallibrary.org.