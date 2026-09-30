Mountain Brook events guide: October 2026

ANTIQUES AT THE GARDENS

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 1-4 p.m.; general admission 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: General admission is $15 per day or $30 for a weekend pass; lectures, workshops and the Oct. 1 Gala in the Gardens ticketed separately.

Details: Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Antiques at the Gardens, Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ nationally recognized antiques and design event. Guests can browse antiques, fine art, jewelry, silver, rugs, textiles, home décor and garden accessories while supporting the nonprofit Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Contact: 205-414-3950

More Info: bbgardens.org/antiques-at-the-gardens

GIRL DINNER AT HABITAT FEED & SOCIAL

Where: Habitat Feed & Social, Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road

When: Thursday, Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m.

Cost: $60 for two

Details: Gather your friends for a Thursday night out on the rooftop at Habitat Feed & Social. The Girl Dinner special for two includes two Caesar salads, shareable truffle fries and a choice of two strawberry spritzers or two glasses of Cava. Guests can also enjoy live music from rotating local musicians throughout the evening.

More Info: grandbohemianmountainbrook.com

THYME TO READ BOOK CLUB GATHERING

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens Library, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Tuesday, Oct. 6, 4-5 p.m.

Details: Join the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ monthly Thyme to Read book club for a discussion of “Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life” by Jason Roberts. The acclaimed nonfiction book follows the competing efforts of 18th-century naturalists Carl Linnaeus and Georges-Louis de Buffon to identify and understand the living world. The gathering offers readers a chance to connect over books inspired by nature, science and the environment.

Contact: 205-414-3950

More Info: bbgardens.org

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FALL COMMUNITY HARVEST

Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Bruno Vegetable Garden, 2612 Lane Park Road

When: Saturday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. to noon

Details: Roll up your sleeves and help bring in the season’s bounty during the Fall Community Harvest at Birmingham Botanical Gardens. Participants will gather in the Bruno Vegetable Garden for the Gardens’ end-of-summer harvest, helping collect fresh produce while learning more about the work that goes into growing and maintaining a productive vegetable garden. The hands-on event offers a fun way to spend time outdoors while contributing to a community-focused gardening effort.

Contact: 205-414-3950

More Info: bbgardens.org

HOOTS & HOWLS AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO

Where: Birmingham Zoo, 2630 Cahaba Road

When: Oct. 10-11, 17-18, 24-25 and 31

Details: Celebrate Halloween with the animals during Hoots & Howls, the Birmingham Zoo’s annual daytime Halloween festival. Families can dress in costume and enjoy a festive zoo experience filled with seasonal fun, entertainment and Halloween activities throughout the grounds. The popular event returns for seven dates in October, including Halloween day.

Contact: 205-879-0409

More Info: birminghamzoo.com

MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER BOARD MEETING

Where: Pre-Council Chambers at Mountain Brook City Hall

When: Thursday, Oct. 15, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Details: The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce board will hold its October meeting in the Pre-Council Chambers at City Hall.

Contact: Lizzie Maymon, Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce

More Info: mtnbrookchamber.org

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FLIPPIN’ FRIDAYS

Where: Mountain Brook Gymnastics, off Liberty Parkway behind Mountain Brook High School

When: Saturday, Oct. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Cost: $35 for the first child; $25 per sibling

Details: Give the kids a fun night out — and parents a few hours to themselves — during Flippin’ Fridays at Mountain Brook Gymnastics. Boys and girls ages 4 and older can spend the evening enjoying food, games and plenty of fun in a supervised setting. The monthly event is designed as an easy date-night or parents’ night out option, and advance registration is available through the Mountain Brook Gymnastics customer portal.

Contact: 205-969-4889

More Info: mountainbrookgymnastics.com

HARVEST ON HOYT

Where: Hoyt Lane, Crestline Village

When: Sunday, Oct. 25, 4-8 p.m.; cocktail hour 4-5 p.m., supper 5-8 p.m.

Details: Presented by Finch Fine Wines, the Mountain Brook Chamber’s signature community supper brings neighbors together in the heart of Crestline Village for an evening featuring a meal by Dyron’s Lowcountry, fine wine and plenty of time to connect. The event serves as the chamber’s annual fundraiser benefiting Leadership Mountain Brook, a program in which Mountain Brook High School juniors and seniors develop projects designed to strengthen the community. Seating is limited and advance reservations are encouraged.

Contact: Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, 205-871-3779

More Info: mtnbrookchamber.org