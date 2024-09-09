Mountain Brook Events Guide September 2024

Sept. 5-7: Fall Plant Sale. Birmingham Botanical Gardens. The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens will host their annual plant sale. There will be hundreds of plants available for purchase, including dozens of varieties of natives, perennials, herbs, tropicals, ferns, camellias, trees and shrubs. Shoppers will also have the chance to get advice from local master gardeners and experts. The sale is free and open to the public. On Thursday, members can shop from 1 to 5:30 p.m. The public can shop Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit bbgardens.org/event/fall-plant-sale-2024.

Sept. 11: 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Crestline Village between the O’Neal Library and the Mountain Brook Fire Department. The cities of Mountain Brook, Homewood and Vestavia Hills take turns hosting the event each year, and have done so since 2002, excluding some years where weather conditions were not conducive. This year’s event will feature music by Mountain Brook High School band and keynote speaker Lieutenant General A.C. Roper. Roper is the former Birmingham Police Chief and served 42 years in the military before retiring. The event will also feature the presentation of colors, laying of a wreath and a bell ceremony. For more information, visit https://www.mtnbrook.org/fire/page/911-ceremony-crestline-village.

× Expand Zoo Gala 2024 — Safari Soiree

Sept. 13: Zoo Gala 2024 — Safari Soiree. 6-10 p.m. Birmingham Zoo. Plan for an unforgettable evening filled with elegance and entertainment at your Birmingham Zoo. The Trails of Africa is the perfect backdrop for this event, honoring the family of longtime zoo philanthropists Tom and Julia Crawford. The night will be hosted by Crystal Witherspoon and Lee McKinney. Attendees can expect great cuisine, refreshing libations, must-have auction items, animal encounters, live entertainment, dancing and more. The dress code is black-tie optional, and only for guests 21 and older. General tickets are $500 each. Those who choose to pay for a sponsorship level will receive added perks, including premium wine, facility rental credits, ticket bundles for other annual events, behind-the-scenes animal encounters, and a Sundowner event with the zoo president. Sponsorships begin at Bronze Level for $4,000 and continue all the way up to the Supporting Sponsor for $25,000. For more information, visit birminghamzoo.com/event/gala-2024.

Sept. 21: Birmingham’s Congenital Heart Walk. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join passionate walkers, teams, sponsors and volunteers at the first-ever Birmingham Congenital Heart Walk, as we walk to support The Children's Heart Foundation. The foundation works to support the diagnosis, treatment and prevention of congenital heart defects. This event will be a day of fun activities, entertainment and a family-friendly one-mile walk. Register on the website to begin raising funds for congenital heart defect research. For more information, visit secure.qgiv.com/event/birmingham.

× Expand Vulcan’s Day of Play

Sept. 28: Vulcan’s Day of Play. 10 a.m. to noon. Vulcan Park and Museum, 1701 Valley View Drive. Vulcan Park & Museum is participating in Our World: Worldwide Day of Play, a global play event presented by Nickelodeon and The Association of Children’s Museums. This is a day dedicated to experiencing joyful learning through play, focusing on getting kids up, out and playing around! The event will feature lawn games, interactive art activities, museum tours and an appearance by our mascot, V. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Jolly Cakes and Felde Coffee will be selling treats during the event. Bring the whole family to enjoy an active and exciting day outdoors. Admission to the park is required. Adult tickets are $6, senior tickets are $5, children (ages 5-12) are $4 and ages 4 and under are free. For more information, visit visitvulcan.com/events.

O’Neal Library Events

Registration is required for some events.Visit the events calendar at oneallibrary.org.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Tuesdays: Gentle Yoga with Marie Blair. 10-11 a.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays: Open Maker Lab Hours. 2-6 p.m.

Sept. 3: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Great Short Stories — “Bringing Up Baby” by Hagar Wilde. 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 10: The Bookies Book Club. 10-11:30 a.m. Come join the discussion of “James” by Percival Everett and/or “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain.

Sept. 12: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. 5:30-7 p.m.

Sept. 14: Under the Mountain Presentation. 7-9:30 p.m. Come join the presentation of the New York Times bestselling horror author Victor LaValle.

Sept. 17: O’Neal Library Board Meeting. 8:45-9:45 a.m.

Sept. 18: Retirement Planning Part 1. Noon to 1 p.m.

Sept. 24: Books & Beyond Meeting — Math. 6:30-8 p.m.

Sept. 25: Medicare Made Clear. 10 a.m. to noon.

Sept. 26: Neurodivergent Community Group. 6-7 p.m.

TEEN PROGRAMS

Sept. 3: Makers Mystery Bag Engineering Challenge. Elementary grades 3-6 and teens in grades 7-12 are welcome.

Sept. 6: Game On. 3:30-5 p.m.

Sept. 9: Teen Advisory Board. 4:30-6 p.m.

Sept. 11: Crafternoon — Clay. 4-5 p.m.

Sept. 18: DIY Yums — Onigiri. 4-5 p.m.

Sept. 19: Library Loot Book Club. 4:30-5:30 p.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Tuesdays: Patty Cake — Lapsit Storytimes. 9:30-9:50 a.m. and 10:30-10:50 a.m. Ages infant to 18 months and their caregivers are welcome.

Tuesdays: LOL Story Adventure — Various Themes. 3:30-4:15 p.m. For grades K-2.

Wednesdays: Toddler Tales Storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. For ages 1-3 years.

Wednesdays: Movers & Makers Storytimes. 1:30-2:15 p.m. For ages 3-5 years.

Thursdays: All Together Storytimes. 9:30-10 a.m. and 10:30-11 a.m. All ages welcome.

Thursdays: SNaP — Various Themes. 3:30-4:30 p.m. For rising grades 3-6.

Sept. 6: Eras Party (Library Version). 6-8 p.m. For grades 3-6.

Sept. 10: Family Night. 5:30-6:15 p.m. All ages welcome.

Sept. 12: Bookmania — “The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street.” 6-7 p.m. For grades 3-6.

× Expand Illustrator Art Club

Sept. 16: Illustrator Art Club. 2:30-3:30 p.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m. For grades K-6.

Sept. 23: Breakout Book Club — “Princess in Black: Kitty Catastrophe.” 5-6 p.m. For emerging readers.