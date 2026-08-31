Mountain Brook events guide: September 2026

GIRL DINNER AT HABITAT FEED & SOCIAL

► Where: Habitat Feed & Social at Grand Bohemian Mountain Brook, 2655 Lane Park Road

► When: Thursdays in September, 5-9 p.m.

► Cost: $60 Girl Dinner special

► Details: Gather your friends for a Thursday night out during Girl Dinner at Habitat Feed & Social. The weekly rooftop event pairs a special $60 Girl Dinner offering with live music from rotating local musicians, creating a relaxed evening of food, drinks and conversation overlooking Mountain Brook. September dates include Sept. 3, 10, 17 and 24.

► More Info: grandbohemianmountainbrook.com

GOOD SOIL: THE EDUCATION OF AN ACCIDENTAL FARMHAND

► Where: Birmingham Botanical Gardens, 2612 Lane Park Road

► When: Sept. 1, 4-5 p.m.

► Cost: Free

► Details: Join the Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ monthly Thyme to Read book club for a discussion of Good Soil: The Education of an Accidental Farmhand by Jeff Chu. Hosted by the Gardens’ Library, the gathering brings together readers interested in nature, gardening, and the connections between people and the land for an engaging afternoon conversation in a beautiful setting.

► More Info: bbgardens.org

GREAT SHORT STORIES: WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

► Where: Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church, Reception Room, 3405 Brookwood Road

► When: Sept. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

► Cost: Free

► Details: Join fellow readers for O’Neal Library’s Great Short Stories reading and discussion group. This year, the group is exploring short stories that have been adapted for film and television. September’s selection is Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, with Bob leading the discussion.

► More Info: oneallibrary.org

MOUNTAIN BROOK CHAMBER BOARD MEETING

► Where: Mountain Brook City Hall, Pre-Council Chambers, 56 Church St.

► When: Sept. 17, 7:30-8:30 a.m.

► Cost: Free

► Details: The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce Board will meet for its September session to discuss Chamber business, community initiatives and issues affecting local businesses. The meeting provides Chamber leadership an opportunity to review ongoing programs and priorities while continuing its work to support economic growth and collaboration throughout Mountain Brook.

► More Info: mtnbrookchamber.org

ZOO GALA 2026: AXOLOTL ADVENTURES

► Where: Birmingham Zoo, Trails of Africa, 2630 Cahaba Road

► When: Sept. 18, 6-10 p.m.

► Cost: Individual seats $750; sponsorship packages available

► Details: Dress up for an elegant evening at the Birmingham Zoo during the Zoo’s largest annual fundraiser. Guests will enjoy cocktails and animal encounters beginning at 6 p.m., followed by dinner catered by Hot and Hot Fish Club, a live auction and dancing. The black-tie-optional event is for guests 21 and older.

► More Info: birminghamzoo.com

AVANI RUPA 10TH ANNIVERSARY RIBBON CUTTING

► Where: Avani Rupa, 2408 Canterbury Road

► When: Sept. 24, 4:30-5 p.m.

► Cost: Free

► Details: Celebrate a decade in business with Avani Rupa during a special 10th anniversary ribbon cutting hosted with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. Community members are invited to stop by, recognize the milestone and help commemorate 10 years of Avani Rupa in Mountain Brook.

► More Info: mtnbrookchamber.org

O’NEAL LIBRARY

Events are at various locations while the library is under renovation.

Mondays: Mahjong Meetup. Open play for all skill levels; no registration required. For information on future lessons, contact Katie Moellering at kmoellering@oneallibrary.org. Mountain Brook Baptist Church, 3631 Montevallo Road. 10 a.m. to noon.

Sept. 5-7: Library closed in observance of Labor Day.

Sept. 8: The Bookies Bookgroup. Discussing “Audition” by Katie Kitamura. Levite Jewish Community Center Senior Lounge. 10 a.m.

Sept. 8: TAB Meeting. Picnic-style. Teens. In front of Mountain Brook City Hall. 4:30-6 p.m.

Sept. 12: Medicare Made Clear. Presented by Michael Wimberly of United Healthcare. Free; registration required. Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church Reception Room, 3405 Brookwood Road. 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Sept. 14: Great Short Stories Discussion Group. Discussing “Witness for the Prosecution” by Agatha Christie. Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church Reception Room. 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15: O’Neal Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Mountain Brook City Hall. 8:45 a.m.

Sept. 15: Writing Workshop with Miriam Calleja. This month’s topic is form: the haibun. Levite Jewish Community Center Senior Lounge. 5:30-7 p.m.

Sept. 18: Game On: Tournament Edition. Teens. Mountain Brook Baptist Church. 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 24: Neurodivergent Community Group. Mountain Brook Presbyterian Church Reception Room. 6 p.m.

Sept. 28: Mountain Brook Library Foundation Meeting. Mountain Brook City Hall. 3-6 p.m.

Sept. 29: Books & Beyond Discussion Group. Discussing hunting and fishing. Levite Jewish Community Center Berkowitz Boardroom. 6:30 p.m.

The Children’s Department calendar updates frequently. Visit oneallibrary.org or download the O’Neal Library app for the most current event information.

For a complete listing, visit oneallibrary.org.