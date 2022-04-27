Mountain Brook filmmaker gets ‘fantastic’ reaction to Sewanee football documentary

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Norman Jetmundsen. The 1899 Sewanee football team that went 12-0. The team’s manager, Luke Lea, wearing the suit and hat, arranged for the team’s epic 2,500-mile, five-game road trip that season. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Norman Jetmundsen. Norman Jetmundsen — a writer and attorney from Mountain Brook — helped produce a feature-length documentary about the 1899 Sewanee team. Prev Next

College football historians still tell the story of the legendary 1899 Sewanee Tigers college football team.

Sewanee went unbeaten in 12 games at a time when most teams only played three or four games a year.

The Tigers defense had 11 shutouts and gave up only 10 points all season.

The squad is also famed for playing and winning five road games in six days during a 2,500-mile train journey.

About five years ago, Norman Jetmundsen — a writer and attorney from Mountain Brook — suggested to veteran Mississippi filmmaker David Crews that they tell the story of the 1899 squad in a feature-length documentary.

The Tigers “had the most amazing season in college football history — it will never even be attempted now, much less equaled or surpassed,” Jetmundsen told Village Living in October.

After about 40 interviews and what Jetmundsen called “thousands of hours of work,” the collaborators, who were classmates at Sewanee in the 1970s, recently completed their film, “Sewanee 1899 Unrivaled.”

To tell the team’s story, the film uses archival photos and interviews with football coaches, including the late Tennessee Volunteers legend Johnny Majors, team members’ descendants, analysts and historians.

Jetmundsen and Crews hosted a sneak preview of the film at Sewanee in November during the school’s homecoming, although editing of the film was not complete.

They hosted the premiere of the film’s extended version, which runs 110 minutes, on Jan. 29 at Montgomery Bell Academy in Nashville.

At press time, “Sewanee 1899 Unrivaled” was scheduled to have its Birmingham premiere April 21 at the Alys Stephens Center.

The premiere was to be co-sponsored by Birmingham Monday Morning Quarterback Club and raise money for the Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation.

“Given the football orientation of the club, this was a natural fit,” said Jetmundsen, who is a club member.

Jetmundsen said he was excited to show the film in the Magic City because several “key players” live there, including Gates Shaw, narrator; Ernie Eldridge, an illustrator; Bobby Horton, music; Mary Lynn Porter, executive assistant; Karin Fecteau, artistic assistant; and Derick Belden, website.

Audience reaction so far has been “fantastic,” Jetmundsen said. “People love the story and the history, and even people who don't care about football tell me they loved our film.”

Jetmundsen and Crews have raised about $300,000 to make the film.

The producers have two versions of “Sewanee 1899 Unrivaled.”

At press time, they were editing a shorter, 90-minute version for possible broadcast by a TV, cable or streaming company.

They have also considered entering the film in some festivals.

For more information on “Sewanee 1899 Unrivaled,” go to sewanee1899.org.

The 110-minute version of the film can be purchased at the website as a DVD or via streaming.