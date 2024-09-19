Mountain Brook Fire Department adds two new faces to the team

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department Logan Weeks joined the Mountain Brook Fire Department on Sept. 13, 2024. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department The Mountain Brook Fire Department announced the addition of Joshua Little to their team on Sept. 17, 2024. Prev Next

The Mountain Brook Fire Department has welcomed two new faces to their team in the last week.

Logan Weeks, a resident of Hayden, joined the MBFD on Sept. 13. He comes to Mountain Brook from Fultondale Fire & Rescue and is currently working his way through Paramedic school. He is a certified Firefighter and EMT.

Joshua Little joined the team on Sept. 17 and comes to Mountain Brook from Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District. He is a certified Firefighter and Paramedic and also serves the Center Point Fire District and is a 6 year veteran of the US Army.