Mountain Brook Fire Department deploys crew to North Carolina to assist in hurricane Helene rescue and recovery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mountain Brook fire Department The Mountain Brook Fire Department deployed several members to North Carolina to help assist in rescue efforts following the catastrophic impact of hurricane Helene in the region.

Four members of the Mountain Brook Fire Department were deployed to Black Mountain, N.C. on Sunday to assist local authorities with search and rescue efforts.

They are working with members of departments from Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Calera, Birmingham, Prattville and Mobile to create a state FEMA Swiftwater/Flood search and rescue team.

These teams provide the following services:

1. Searches for and rescues individuals who may be injured or otherwise in need of medical attention.

2. Provides emergency medical care including Basic Life Support.

3. Provides animal rescue.

4. Transports humans and animals to the nearest location for secondary land or air transport.

5. Provides shore-based and boat-based water rescue for humans and animals.

6. Supports helicopter rescue operations and urban SAR in water environments for humans and animals.

7. Operates in environments with or without infrastructure, including environments with compromised access to roadways, utilities, transportation, and medical facilities and with limited access to shelter, food, and water.

Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida's Big Bend region on Thursday night before making its way through Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee.

As of 3 p.m. on Monday, at least 121 people have been killed by the storm. In North Carolina, Buncombe County, which includes Black Mountain and Asheville, was hit hard by Helene, with 35 people reported dead and over 600 still unaccounted for.