Mountain Brook Fire Department deploys to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby

Phot courtesy of Mountain Brook Fire Department Firefighters from the Mountain Brook Fire Department, Rocky Ridge Fire Department, and the Homewood Fire Department are being deployed as an AMAS division G type II Swiftwater team to South Carolina.

Firefighters from the Mountain Brook Fire Department have been deployed to South Carolina to assist in the aftermath of Hurricane Debby.

The team is working to provide critical support and help those affected by the storm, according to the department.

They are joined in their efforts by the Homewood Fire Department's Water Rescue team and the Rocky Ridge Fire Department. The group is traveling as a AMAS division G type II Swiftwater team.

These teams provide the following services:

1. Searches for and rescues individuals who may be injured or otherwise in need of medical attention.

2. Provides emergency medical care including Basic Life Support.

3. Provides animal rescue.

4. Transports humans and animals to the nearest location for secondary land or air transport.

5. Provides shore-based and boat-based water rescue for humans and animals.

6. Supports helicopter rescue operations and urban SAR in water environments for humans and animals.

7. Operates in environments with or without infrastructure, including environments with compromised access to roadways, utilities, transportation, and medical facilities and with limited access to shelter, food, and water.

The storm unleashed heavy downpours and flooding to historic southern U.S. cities, and authorities warned residents to expect a "rough day" on Tuesday.

At least five people were killed after Debby hit Florida as a category one hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm.

On Tuesday morning, the storm was moving up the East Coast from Georgia to South Carolina, where it was expected to re-strengthen.