Mountain Brook FOP Pig Run returns to Crestline Village

× Expand Photo courtesy of FOP Pig 5K Runners leave the starting line at the 2024 FOP Pig 5K. This year’s race will take place on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 8 a.m., and the 1-mile walk will begin at 9 a.m.

The Mountain Brook Fraternal Order of Police will host its annual Pig Run on Saturday, Nov. 14, beginning and ending at Crestline Elementary School.

The 5K will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 1-mile run and walk at 8:30 a.m. Both routes travel through Crestline Village before returning to the school.

The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and fitness levels. Dogs are also welcome to participate.

Registration is $25 for either the 5K or the 1-mile event. Proceeds support the Mountain Brook FOP's community fundraising efforts.

For registration and more information, visit runsignup.com/Race/AL/MountainBrook/MountainBrookFOP5KPigRunand1MileFunRun.