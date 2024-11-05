Mountain Brook grad featured in University of Alabama campaign

× Expand Photo courtesy of University of Alabama Mountain Brook's Laken Thompson is creating the career of her dreams as an apparel design major at The University of Alabama.

Mountain Brook's Laken Thompson is creating the career of her dreams as an apparel design major at The University of Alabama.

Influenced and inspired by her mother and the time spent together in her mother's clothing store, Thompson began creating styles and designs on paper that she couldn't seem to find anywhere else.

Now, in UA's new Drummond Lyon Hall, she and other students have access to the Fashion Archive historical garment and textiles collection, a conservation laboratory, exhibition galleries, two cutting-edge studio classrooms and flex space for receptions or lectures.

"It's awesome that we have all of these resources available [in Drummond Lyon Hall]. You can come in to work basically whenever you want. And of the labs aren't open, our professors are always available and willing to help out," said Thompson.

Real-World Learning Opportunities

Thompson's Alabama experience, which includes membership in Phi Sigma Theta Honors Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success, has also afforded her opportunities like interning for women's fashion designer Paul Carroll in New York City and sourcing fabrics in Vietnam.

"As an intern, our day-to-day was just a really good hands-on experience, especially since not a lot of internships will let you go in and work on these clothes," Thompson said.

"I learned more from (Paul) in the three months that I was there than I have sewing my whole life."

Over spring break, Thompson traveled to Thailand and Vietnam to visit clothing factories and see, firsthand, how clothes are produced.

"A lot of the silk comes from Vietnam," she explained, noting she was able to incorporate some of this silk into her original designs.

Connecting on Campus

As a freshman, Thompson wondered if she'd find her place on campus, but she quickly found opportunities to learn, make friends and grow as a leader.

"My UA experience has really sparked my involvement in everything," said Thompson, who joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

"I just thought it was something that I could be a part of to get involved in UA but also form a close-knit community that I can always count on."

Success on the Horizon

As she approaches her senior year, Laken believes her time at UA is coming full circle — from initially majoring in finance to finding her way in fashion and preparing for what happens after graduation. "I think UA has prepared me because they give you the freedom to do whatever you want. Creative direction is something that you go into, but you have to be willing to think outside the box," said Thompson. "And I think that's prepared me because that's what you have to do in the industry. You can't do the same things that everybody else has done. You have to think differently."

"All of the experiences that I've had here have been amazing. But I really feel like even though it's such a big school, you form really close relationships with everyone," she said, noting UA's small campus feel with big campus opportunities.

A vast range of experiences and meaningful connections stitched together Thompson's path to success after graduation.

"For me, growing up in Alabama, UA feels like a piece of home."

To see the full feature, visit https://legends.ua.edu/bold-by-design/.